Is this Oxford's most intriguing suburban home?

Jack Jarrett Design brings us our latest homify 360° discovery, which tackles some major renovations completed on a house in north Oxford to transform and modernise the existing property into an attractive, stylish and extremely spacious family house.
Combining skill with creative planning, a distinctive and refined design was created which played on degrees of transparency to offer views, light and privacy to internal spaces.
And yes, the scheme was awarded the most popular project on the Architect's Journal Small Projects Award in 2013!
The striking bay windows at the front of the house were reconfigured to create more generous reception rooms that are flooded with light. These new bay windows incorporate a Western Red Cedar brise soleil to prevent the excessive solar gain in summer that caused the original house's front rooms to drastically overheat in the summer. These louvres provide screening to both the internal spaces and respect the privacy of the surrounding properties.
Of course the interiors offer just as many “wow” factors, if not more. The internal layout was remodelled to maximise daylight in the interior, opening up views between house and garden and providing additional space to help the client's growing family.
It seems that no stone was left unturned to ensure a most striking end result for this gorgeous house – even the staircase was moved to create an impressive double-height entrance hallway with an unhindered stack effect to help ventilate the house.
Using principles explored and developed with students of the Interior Architecture Degree at Oxford Brookes, sight lines were opened up between internal spaces to increase and multiply the sense of openness without compromising the homely feel to the rooms.
And to really put the cherry on the top, a carefully considered (yet bold) colour scheme gave status and dignity to each room.
