Is this Oxford's most intriguing suburban home?

Jack Jarrett Design brings us our latest homify 360° discovery, which tackles some major renovations completed on a house in north Oxford to transform and modernise the existing property into an attractive, stylish and extremely spacious family house.

Combining skill with creative planning, a distinctive and refined design was created which played on degrees of transparency to offer views, light and privacy to internal spaces.

And yes, the scheme was awarded the most popular project on the Architect's Journal Small Projects Award in 2013!