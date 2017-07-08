This tired 70s home gets a knockout new look

Yes, it is indeed time for another ‘before and after’ segment here on homify – our regular readers will definitely know by now how much joy and excitement these makeover projects bring us, seeing as they remind us how hard work and creative planning can turn an old, outdated and neglected space (sometimes a simple little terrace, and other times an entire house) into something brand-new!

This little gem comes to us from German team Pickartzarchitektur located in Bad Münstereifel, and it’s the renovation of an entire house, inside and out!