This tired 70s home gets a knockout new look

Yes, it is indeed time for another ‘before and after’ segment here on homify – our regular readers will definitely know by now how much joy and excitement these makeover projects bring us, seeing as they remind us how hard work and creative planning can turn an old, outdated and neglected space (sometimes a simple little terrace, and other times an entire house) into something brand-new!
This little gem comes to us from German team Pickartzarchitektur located in Bad Münstereifel, and it’s the renovation of an entire house, inside and out!
We don’t blame anybody who walked past without even glancing in the direction of the house – we almost scrolled past this image, too! The worn-out brick driveway, the neglected garden, the outdated look of the house (particularly the roof)… luckily a renovation was in store!
Something sleek and slim to your liking? This makeover certainly impressed us, as it transformed the entire exterior side of the house (the garden is still work in progress) into something much more fitting for modern times.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
It’s really cause for concern that some people can just stand by and let their (once) beautiful homes deteriorate! And even though a decent paint job can save some style every now and again, it took lots more than a bucket of paint to turn this rear façade into something special…
Enter contemporary paradise! And it would seem the new façade colours are just the cherry on the top of this renovation at the rear side of the house – look that that ultra fab garden! The wooden decking that leads us into the house, the expertly manicured lawn, terrifically trimmed hedges, a stylish little garden pathway inviting us for a stroll… we really could go on and on!
Let’s enjoy some high-class imagery of the interiors’ new style, shall we?
Speaking of dream homes, have a look at these 2 jaw-dropping modern homes with totally different styles.