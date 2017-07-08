This Mexican-Inspired Garden Will Give You 7 Magical Small Garden Ideas

What better way to revel in this glorious summer than spending time outdoors? But we’re not only referring to outdoor socialising and entertaining with friends and family, but indulging in some gardening as well! And to inspire you, we have picked the perfect garden…

This Mexican-inspired garden, courtesy of Earth Designs from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, features a number of copy-worthy ideas that are so easy to recreate back home – so why not do it?

Just a little back-story before we “pick” out the best ideas here: the theme of this garden’s design is based on the distinctive garden of Frida Kahlo, with a strong colour palette of cobalt blue and zingy yellow. A series of rendered raised beds are positioned throughout the garden, increasing in height towards the rear of the space to add some diversity and functionality.

Right, on with the show!