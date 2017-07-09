Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Smart and Useful Storage Hacks

homify Modern bathroom
Small or large, every home can use extra storage, but who wants to drown out useful space with bulky furniture and intrusive shelving? Ask any interior designer and they'll quickly tell you that there is a way to get all the storage you need, while still maximising the style and spaciousness of all your rooms, from your kitchen to your bathroom, but don't just take that as gospel; come and see for yourself! We've found some of the most innovative storage solutions to show you today and we just know that you're going to be keen to try at least a couple of these ideas out in your home, so let's get started!

1. A clothing rail is always handy, with or without a door to conceal it.

2. Independent modular units are amazing and can be added to whenever you like.

3. Niche shelving makes use of dead space and looks great!

4. Inset cubby holes open up new pockets of room.

5. Shelves above your TV make perfect sense for DVD storage.

6. This two-in-one room divider and shelving unit is spectacular.

7. Hanging pan storage frees up so much cupboard space.

8. Under-bed drawers are amazingly useful, especially for stashing away bed linen.

9. Window bench seats offer extra storage, style and a pretty perching spot!

10. Corner shelves make perfect sense in a super small room.

11. A cupboard under your sink is great for hiding toiletries away.

For more handy storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever storage ideas for smaller homes.

This sleek Scandi home ticks all the boxes
Which of these ideas would work perfectly in your home?

