This sleek Scandi home ticks all the boxes

We’re off to Aarhus, Denmark for today’s homify 360° discovery, and professional firm C.F. Møller Architects has agreed to let us take a peek at one of its prime portfolio creations.
‘Villa Rypen’ is a single-storey detached house situated on the edge of a lush forest. Inspired by the unique site, the forest is invited in via the house’s design through glass panes and spacious terraces.
Let’s take a look!
Large windows and a generous selection of glass doors ensure an inflow of light from several directions, not to mention a superb view of the forest.
See how the wooden terraces visually extend the living rooms and give a sense of ample living space. And thanks to the window sections that stretch from floor to ceiling out to the terraces, the indoors are visually merged with the lush outdoors.
Villa Rypen has a flexible layout around an airy central living- and kitchen space. The room has access to a south- and east-facing terrace towards the garden, and a north- and west-facing terrace towards the forest.
The house can be arranged according to a family's changing requirements, and the rooms towards the forest can be closed off with sliding doors. Currently, the house provides adequate space for several light living areas, as well as three east-facing bedrooms.
The terracotta tiled screen façades are set off by the forest's changing nuances, with the material's burnished glow existing in perfect harmony with nature’s colour palette.
Shall we take a look at a few more images?
