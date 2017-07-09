This sleek Scandi home ticks all the boxes

We’re off to Aarhus, Denmark for today’s homify 360° discovery, and professional firm C.F. Møller Architects has agreed to let us take a peek at one of its prime portfolio creations.

‘Villa Rypen’ is a single-storey detached house situated on the edge of a lush forest. Inspired by the unique site, the forest is invited in via the house’s design through glass panes and spacious terraces.

Let’s take a look!