Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An ordinary British semi with a truly dazzling new interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Our latest homify 360° gem comes to us from London-based VCDesign Architectural Services. The project that they’ve agreed to share with us? Loft and ground-floor extensions, as well as a complete remodelling of a semi-detached house in East Sheen.

And yes, we will be indulging in both exterior and interior shots of the delightful post-makeover results.

Let’s kick it off at the front!

A regal look

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern houses
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Although we can’t be sure what the house’s façade looked like before the renovation started, we can say with 100% certainty the new look is utterly elegant. Just look at all the various touches that ensure a royal style: circular bay windows, gable roofing, a touch of pattern and texture via the brick-clad surfaces (in a striking earthy red, we might add), as well as the lush-green trimmings of the front yard.

The rear side

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern houses
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

At the back, the house opens up most welcomingly via the glass doors. And let’s not overlook that loft space on top enjoying so much attention with its warm, tile-clad look! 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The culinary zone

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern kitchen
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

And what lies inside that new extension at the back? An open-plan kitchen and dining space, both of which are styled to perfection in modern designs with just a hint of Scandinavian.

Doesn’t that dining area look like the perfect spot to enjoy a hearty breakfast while sunshine streams inside via the bi-fold doors?

Extended living

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern dining room
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

A hop and a skip away from the kitchen and we locate a second dining space, as well as a lounging area – and yes, this open-plan layout also gets to enjoy a most lit-up ambience, thanks to the glass doors treating us to a view of the quaint patio and lush garden outside.

Shall we venture further indoors for some more inspiration?

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern media room
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern style bedroom
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern bathroom
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern bathroom
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern living room
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern living room
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Next up on our viewing list: The outstanding Oxfordshire extension.

11 Smart and Useful Storage Hacks
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this house’s style!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks