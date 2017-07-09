An ordinary British semi with a truly dazzling new interior

Our latest homify 360° gem comes to us from London-based VCDesign Architectural Services. The project that they’ve agreed to share with us? Loft and ground-floor extensions, as well as a complete remodelling of a semi-detached house in East Sheen.
And yes, we will be indulging in both exterior and interior shots of the delightful post-makeover results.
Let’s kick it off at the front!
Although we can’t be sure what the house’s façade looked like before the renovation started, we can say with 100% certainty the new look is utterly elegant. Just look at all the various touches that ensure a royal style: circular bay windows, gable roofing, a touch of pattern and texture via the brick-clad surfaces (in a striking earthy red, we might add), as well as the lush-green trimmings of the front yard.
At the back, the house opens up most welcomingly via the glass doors. And let’s not overlook that loft space on top enjoying so much attention with its warm, tile-clad look!
And what lies inside that new extension at the back? An open-plan kitchen and dining space, both of which are styled to perfection in modern designs with just a hint of Scandinavian.
Doesn’t that dining area look like the perfect spot to enjoy a hearty breakfast while sunshine streams inside via the bi-fold doors?
A hop and a skip away from the kitchen and we locate a second dining space, as well as a lounging area – and yes, this open-plan layout also gets to enjoy a most lit-up ambience, thanks to the glass doors treating us to a view of the quaint patio and lush garden outside.
Shall we venture further indoors for some more inspiration?
