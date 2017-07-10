This new Surrey home gets an amazing traditional look

Location, location, location – that saying certainly rings true when it comes to property, and today’s little discovery once again proves that.

The project? The creation of a traditional Arts and Crafts-style home for clients who, after living in modern houses for several years, decided to build much more character into their new home. Thus, enter the professionals over at Des Ewing Residential Architects and task them to create something traditional, yet at the same time take advantage of some more modern and simple lines.