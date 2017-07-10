This new Surrey home gets an amazing traditional look

Location, location, location – that saying certainly rings true when it comes to property, and today’s little discovery once again proves that.
The project? The creation of a traditional Arts and Crafts-style home for clients who, after living in modern houses for several years, decided to build much more character into their new home. Thus, enter the professionals over at Des Ewing Residential Architects and task them to create something traditional, yet at the same time take advantage of some more modern and simple lines.
As we can see, it’s all systems go for the conjuring of this stunning new family home. And even though it’s not complete yet, it doesn’t take a clairvoyant to see the traditional look of the house-to-be.
As many natural materials were used as possible, including cobbles, handmade roof tiles, lime render, and timber flooring.
Shifting our perspective ever so slightly allows us a fantastic look at that even more fantastic view. How strikingly do the greens and blues of Mother Nature complement the neutral and earthy tones of the traditional house?
We might not be psychic, but we have extremely professional contacts, and they’ve provided us with a futuristic vision of what the finished house will look like – thus, feast your eyes on this 3D rendering!
Don’t you think it looks like a house straight out of a fairytale? As we can see (and heard from the designers in charge), this house majors more on taste and style than glamour. As you walk around it, each corner will provide you with an interesting and surprising perspective.
The rear of the house is equally enticing, providing both a royal and lush look thanks to the expertly-made house and the dream-like garden surrounding it.
Let’s have a look at some more images, shall we?
