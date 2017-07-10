Your browser is out-of-date.

This new Surrey home gets an amazing traditional look

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Arts and Crafts style home for a Surrey client., Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects
Location, location, location – that saying certainly rings true when it comes to property, and today’s little discovery once again proves that.

The project? The creation of a traditional Arts and Crafts-style home for clients who, after living in modern houses for several years, decided to build much more character into their new home. Thus, enter the professionals over at Des Ewing Residential Architects and task them to create something traditional, yet at the same time take advantage of some more modern and simple lines.

Arts and Crafts style home for a Surrey client., Des Ewing Residential Architects
As we can see, it’s all systems go for the conjuring of this stunning new family home. And even though it’s not complete yet, it doesn’t take a clairvoyant to see the traditional look of the house-to-be.

As many natural materials were used as possible, including cobbles, handmade roof tiles, lime render, and timber flooring.

Arts and Crafts style home for a Surrey client., Des Ewing Residential Architects
Shifting our perspective ever so slightly allows us a fantastic look at that even more fantastic view. How strikingly do the greens and blues of Mother Nature complement the neutral and earthy tones of the traditional house

From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

Arts and Crafts style home for a Surrey client., Des Ewing Residential Architects
We might not be psychic, but we have extremely professional contacts, and they’ve provided us with a futuristic vision of what the finished house will look like – thus, feast your eyes on this 3D rendering!

Don’t you think it looks like a house straight out of a fairytale? As we can see (and heard from the designers in charge), this house majors more on taste and style than glamour. As you walk around it, each corner will provide you with an interesting and surprising perspective.

Arts and Crafts style home for a Surrey client., Des Ewing Residential Architects
The rear of the house is equally enticing, providing both a royal and lush look thanks to the expertly-made house and the dream-like garden surrounding it. 

Let’s have a look at some more images, shall we?

Arts and Crafts style home for a Surrey client., Des Ewing Residential Architects
Arts and Crafts style home for a Surrey client., Des Ewing Residential Architects
This discovery reminds us of another little gem we recently encountered: England's smallest castle.

13 alfresco essentials to make garden dining a dream
Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

