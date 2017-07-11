An unusual brick extension for a family terrace

We’re off to the Netherlands today for our daily dose of inspiration (also known as homify 360°), and professional Studio Architecture is taking the lead. The project we’re viewing? A spacious, two-storey family home, built in the traditional design, that presents adequate floor space, charming décor touches and a delightful mixing and matching of furniture styles.

Of course a strong dedication to practicality and family lifestyle can also be glimpsed in and around the home, as you’re about to see…