An unusual brick extension for a family terrace

We’re off to the Netherlands today for our daily dose of inspiration (also known as homify 360°), and professional Studio Architecture is taking the lead. The project we’re viewing? A spacious, two-storey family home, built in the traditional design, that presents adequate floor space, charming décor touches and a delightful mixing and matching of furniture styles.
Of course a strong dedication to practicality and family lifestyle can also be glimpsed in and around the home, as you’re about to see…
Time for tea? Serving lunch? How about just a quick chat with a friend or family member? We recommend this charming little terrace at the back of the house, as it presents all the necessities: ample legroom, comfortable seating, fresh air, and a strong sense of style (just look at the stone-clad flooring and the way it acts as a quaint little go-to space between the garden and the house).
Thanks to those floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a generous amount of natural light spills inside, not to mention beautiful views of both that stone-floor terrace and fresh green garden.
And just in case the weather doesn’t permit al fresco socialising on the terrace, this open-plan layout of the kitchen and dining area will do quite nicely!
Notice the exquisite design of the kitchen – although it’s clearly modern, we can definitely pick up hints of both the industrial- and minimalist style as well, ensuring some variety which is, of course, always welcome in any space.
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
That stylish-yet-understated look of the interiors is carried over quite perfectly to the bathroom, where we are treated to not only a free-standing tub, but also a double-sink design (that’s sure to save some time on those rushed mornings), some eye-catching backlighting for the wall mirror, and even a fireplace – now that’s how you enjoy a bubble bath come winter time!
Want to sneak a peek at some more images?