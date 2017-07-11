Your browser is out-of-date.

An unusual brick extension for a family terrace

Verbouw monumentale woning, studio architecture studio architecture Modern kitchen Concrete Grey
We’re off to the Netherlands today for our daily dose of inspiration (also known as homify 360°), and professional Studio Architecture is taking the lead. The project we’re viewing? A spacious, two-storey family home, built in the traditional design, that presents adequate floor space, charming décor touches and a delightful mixing and matching of furniture styles. 

Of course a strong dedication to practicality and family lifestyle can also be glimpsed in and around the home, as you’re about to see…

An outdoor gathering

Verbouw monumentale woning, studio architecture studio architecture Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Bricks Brown
Time for tea? Serving lunch? How about just a quick chat with a friend or family member? We recommend this charming little terrace at the back of the house, as it presents all the necessities: ample legroom, comfortable seating, fresh air, and a strong sense of style (just look at the stone-clad flooring and the way it acts as a quaint little go-to space between the garden and the house).

Lots of light

Verbouw monumentale woning, studio architecture studio architecture Eclectic style kitchen Wood White
Thanks to those floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a generous amount of natural light spills inside, not to mention beautiful views of both that stone-floor terrace and fresh green garden.

And just in case the weather doesn’t permit al fresco socialising on the terrace, this open-plan layout of the kitchen and dining area will do quite nicely!

A striking kitchen

Verbouw monumentale woning, studio architecture studio architecture Modern kitchen Concrete Grey
Notice the exquisite design of the kitchen – although it’s clearly modern, we can definitely pick up hints of both the industrial- and minimalist style as well, ensuring some variety which is, of course, always welcome in any space. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

An elegant bathroom

Verbouw monumentale woning, studio architecture studio architecture Eclectic style bathroom Concrete Grey
That stylish-yet-understated look of the interiors is carried over quite perfectly to the bathroom, where we are treated to not only a free-standing tub, but also a double-sink design (that’s sure to save some time on those rushed mornings), some eye-catching backlighting for the wall mirror, and even a fireplace – now that’s how you enjoy a bubble bath come winter time! 

Want to sneak a peek at some more images?

Verbouw monumentale woning, studio architecture studio architecture Modern bathroom Concrete White
Verbouw monumentale woning, studio architecture studio architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Verbouw monumentale woning, studio architecture studio architecture Eclectic style dining room Wood Brown
Let’s discover The easiest (and best) way to clean your bathroom.

Would you consider this home for you and your family?

