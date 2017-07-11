Your browser is out-of-date.

This little Oxfordshire home is more than meets the eye

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Showhome
Warning: Our homify 360° example for today is not for the ones who get jealous easily, for this family home we are about to discover holds a decadent amount of charm and style – so much so, that it could just lead to one asking why other people get to live in such appealing spaces! 

Professional photographer Graham D Holland from London deserves the credit for the high-quality photos of this little family home in Oxfordshire.

A beautiful little brick look

Exterior
Graham D Holland

Exterior

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

We have already fallen in love with this quaint-looking house, and we haven’t even seen the interiors yet! Brick in an earthy colour palette ensures beautiful pattern and texture for the exterior façade, grouped with striking little touches strewn everywhere, such as the dormer windows, overhang neatly shading the front entrance and, of course, a picture-perfect garden.

One sleek living room

Living Room
Graham D Holland

Living Room

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

We see this living room as the sort of space where you socialise with friends or entertain work colleagues, not lounge around while eating pizza – after all, that would be an insult to this room’s glamorous design! 

Notice the superb contrast achieved by mixing plush fabrics and upholstered furniture with sleek touches and minimalist décor pieces.

Dining in style

Dining Room
Graham D Holland

Dining Room

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

The dining room doesn’t hold back either when it comes to eye-catching style – that patterned wallpaper ensures a stunning focal point, while buckets of natural light seep indoors thanks to the glass doors leading outside. 

And what do you think of the stylish colour palette, where creams and light greys dance around oh-so elegantly?

A cute little bedroom

Bedroom
Graham D Holland

Bedroom

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

This bedroom, although not the biggest in the world, is a fantastic example of how a small space can still hold a lot of style and functionality – case in point, that little make-up area (that can also work as a small working space) neatly cut into the leaning wall/ceiling. 

We simply must explore some more!

Office
Graham D Holland

Office

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Bedroom
Graham D Holland

Bedroom

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Bathroom
Graham D Holland

Bathroom

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Bedroom
Graham D Holland

Bedroom

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Dining Room
Graham D Holland

Dining Room

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Kitchen
Graham D Holland

Kitchen

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

If you think this was pretty as a picture, then You'll love everything about this modern family home.

9 cheap ways to give your home a million-pound makeover
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

