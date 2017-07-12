The mind-boggling makeover of this drab 70s home

Our ‘before and after’ piece for today focuses on a family home that was built somewhere in the 1970s, which means one thing only: it’s a bit outdated.

Yup, and that is exactly why the professionals over at 2KN Architekt + Landschaftsarchitekt in Krefeld were asked to come up with a brand new design that could make the house (and its residents) feel much more welcome in the 21st century.

But before we start the show: this isn’t a makeover that consisted solely of a new paint job and some landscaping touches; we’re talking one major refurbishment!