Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 alfresco essentials to make garden dining a dream

press profile homify press profile homify
Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Eating out in your garden is possibly the best thing about summer, and, while some lovely landscaping is key to offering a sweet view as you dine, there are some extra touches that you need to make sure you have in place for the ULTIMATE in alfresco enjoyment. Landscape architects know that a brilliant grill, a parasol and a few other additions will make all the difference, in terms of creating a fantastically useable and enjoyable outdoor dining spot, so if summer entertaining is on the cards for you, read on to find out what you absolutely must include!

1. Gorgeous lighting will not only create that perfect evening ambience, it will become a standalone designer touch in your garden as well. Look for something a little more exciting, like these Moroccan lamps!

Moroccan lighting at the outdoor living room homify Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting Iron/Steel Black
homify

Moroccan lighting at the outdoor living room

homify
homify
homify

2. A shady spot is an absolute must! If the heat is getting a little out of hand, you don't want sunstroke to overshadow a delightful meal and parasols are a classic!

PARASOLS DESIGN ET ORIGINAUX : un large choix pour sublimer votre décoration d’extérieur., KSL LIVING KSL LIVING GardenAccessories & decoration
KSL LIVING

KSL LIVING
KSL LIVING
KSL LIVING

3. An impressive grill will definitely make your guests green with envy and hungry for some top nosh! Ditch the disposable barbecue and invest in a serious built-in cooking station!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

4. Extra seats are essential, as there are always a couple of extra guests that you forgot to account for! Simple folding chairs are ideal and can be kept in a small shed.

A Cheshire Country Garden Charlesworth Design Country style garden patio,terrace,dining chair,dining table,lake,pool,countrygarden,cheshire garden,paving,cobbles
Charlesworth Design

A Cheshire Country Garden

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

5. A stylish and designer dining furniture set will be a wonderful investment and if you look after it, will be useable for years to come!

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table Ingarden Ltd GardenFurniture
Ingarden Ltd

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

6. Cushions add extra comfort and pizazz to your garden furniture and as a meal comes to an end, you know everyone will want to sit back and relax a little.

Pool22_Hängebank DE VOLÉE , Pool22.Design Pool22.Design GardenFurniture Metal White
Pool22.Design

Pool22.Design
Pool22.Design
Pool22.Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Seating you can curl up on is wonderful, if you are planning an all-day event. Outdoor beanbag seats really add the comfort of an interior space to a lovely garden.

Modern outdoor seating pouf Sacco by Talenti Viadurini.co.uk GardenFurniture Aluminium/Zinc garden furniture,outdoor furniture,bag,seating
Viadurini.co.uk

Modern outdoor seating pouf Sacco by Talenti

Viadurini.co.uk
Viadurini.co.uk
Viadurini.co.uk

8. One for the kids! If you have a family, a little entertainment just for little ones is key to a happy alfresco dining set-up! A kids table will work well, but a playground? Serious parent points!

Tree house, TreeSaurus TreeSaurus Modern garden
TreeSaurus

Tree house

TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus

9. Quiet spots mean that when you want to just sit and let your food digest after a brilliant barbecue, you can do so, uninterrupted. It's always nice to have some more private zones!

Hammock RAHM 008 Sunday Furniture GardenFurniture
Sunday Furniture

Hammock RAHM 008

Sunday Furniture
Sunday Furniture
Sunday Furniture

10. Chic lanterns are a simple and effective way to add to a beautiful ambience and with them being portable, you can place them exactly where you want. We like the idea of a few tabletop installations!

Brass Lanterns homify GardenAccessories & decoration
homify

Brass Lanterns

homify
homify
homify

11. A pop of colour will never be a bad thing in your garden, but when you know you want to dine out there a lot, all the more reason to add some vibrant hues!

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

12. A little extra warmth means that even when a meal has ended, you can sit out and enjoy your garden long into the evening. A firepit is a stylish and trendy way to keep everyone warm!

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern houses
PATH Architecture

Laurelhurst Carriage House

PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture

13. Fun decorations will take your outdoor dining to a whole new level, but forget naff additions, as it's all about festival vibes right now! Pom-poms, paper lanterns and garlands are what you need!

Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
PomPom Galore

Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden

PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

For more gorgeous garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 epic BBQs to fire up your garden this summer.

An ordinary British semi with a truly dazzling new interior
Are you planning some fabulous garden dinner parties now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks