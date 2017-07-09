13 alfresco essentials to make garden dining a dream

Eating out in your garden is possibly the best thing about summer, and, while some lovely landscaping is key to offering a sweet view as you dine, there are some extra touches that you need to make sure you have in place for the ULTIMATE in alfresco enjoyment. Landscape architects know that a brilliant grill, a parasol and a few other additions will make all the difference, in terms of creating a fantastically useable and enjoyable outdoor dining spot, so if summer entertaining is on the cards for you, read on to find out what you absolutely must include!