Simple tricks to keep your laminate floors sparkling clean

In order to protect your laminate floors, you need to be sure that you're using the right products and tackling unfortunate spills as soon as they occur. Placing protective mats under any pet bowls is key, as is avoiding scented or glossy cleaning products. A lot of people swear by using vinegar as a laminate cleaner, but the acidic nature can be damaging, so we don;t recommend ever using it neat and wet mopping is an absolute no! Water + laminate is a recipe for disaster!

In a bid to protect your laminate surface, you need to be aware of the impact of pressure, which is why stiletto heels should not be worn on it, pet nails need to be kept short and felt pads under all furniture legs is nothing but a GREAT preventative measure.