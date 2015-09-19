Shabby Chic Dressing Table Ideas

Are you looking for a simple way to update the style of your dressing table? If so, why not try something in the style of shabby chic? It's a rustic type of design which hosts the faded glamour of previously pristine, vintage quality furniture, and can easily be incorporated in to any dressing space.

Nobody likes to get out of bed in the morning, but if you have a dressing table with the right mix of style and practicality; it makes the task seem slightly easier. With a shabby chic dressing table, you will be able to inject new life in to your existing get-ready ritual.

Whilst being effortlessly stylish, shabby chic dressing tables are also incredibly easy to maintain. The clue is in the name—'shabby'—even the most ornate of dressing tables will require minimal upkeep. The vintage, romantic style of the furniture means any dust that does collect on its surfaces will simple make your dressing table appear even more authentic!

When it comes to the dressing table itself, the opportunity for colour and texture is vast; opt for the elegant, rich, Parisian-style, faded pastel coloured tables—or for the more adventurous decorator—why not try a bolder block coloured table?

If you want to incorporate any of these design ideas in to your dressing space, below are just some of the many ideas that will help to inspire you on your journey to find or create the perfect shabby chic dressing table: