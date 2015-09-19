Shabby Chic Dressing Table Ideas

Are you looking for a simple way to update the style of your dressing table? If so, why not try something in the style of shabby chic? It's a rustic type of design which hosts the faded glamour of previously pristine, vintage quality furniture, and can easily be incorporated in to any dressing space.
Nobody likes to get out of bed in the morning, but if you have a dressing table with the right mix of style and practicality; it makes the task seem slightly easier. With a shabby chic dressing table, you will be able to inject new life in to your existing get-ready ritual.
Whilst being effortlessly stylish, shabby chic dressing tables are also incredibly easy to maintain. The clue is in the name—'shabby'—even the most ornate of dressing tables will require minimal upkeep. The vintage, romantic style of the furniture means any dust that does collect on its surfaces will simple make your dressing table appear even more authentic!
When it comes to the dressing table itself, the opportunity for colour and texture is vast; opt for the elegant, rich, Parisian-style, faded pastel coloured tables—or for the more adventurous decorator—why not try a bolder block coloured table?
If you want to incorporate any of these design ideas in to your dressing space, below are just some of the many ideas that will help to inspire you on your journey to find or create the perfect shabby chic dressing table:
If you are limited for space in your dressing area, this simple but effective use of a shabby chic dressing table—which A1Lofts and Extensions have incorporated in to this beautifully renovated loft extension—should suit you perfectly. Situated underneath a skylight, this table will be bathed in flattering, natural light when it's time to prepare yourself for the day ahead.
The exposed faded woodwork on both the chair seat and table-top, are beautiful examples of how shabby chic furniture can look so effortlessly glamorous. All that's missing from this table is an ornate mirror, and a few personalised accessories.
For those with a larger dressing area, this dressing table and mirror will be perfect. This is perhaps a little less shabby, and more chic—but the smooth, neutral cream of the furniture is perfectly offset by the curves and intricate detail in the design on the drawer handles, and the four thin legs the dresser rests on.
If you are the owner of a walk-in wardrobe, this shabby chic dressing table will provide the vintage glamour you are looking for. The neutral colour will compliment most existing colour schemes, and the large surface and four single drawers will provide plenty of storage for your pampering necessities. The large mirror, and smaller side mirrors provide reflection from all angles, and will increase the lighting within your dressing room.
If you would like to see similarly exquisite examples of beautiful, vintage, shabby chic furniture; visit TheTreasure Trove's page for more inspiration.
Comfort doesn't have to be sacrificed for style, and this is especially true when considering the variety of seating available to homeowners seeking the charming, shabby chic style.
Whether you prefer the faded wood effect, or the vintage parlour effect; there are plenty of seating choices available—this charming chair (left) is just one example. It would be a perfect accompaniment to any grand, shabby chic dressing table.
Whilst this table can be used in different areas of the home, it's classic yet minimalist design means it will make an effective and stylish shabby chic dressing table. It can easily be transformed in to a boutique dressing area by attaching a statement mirror to the wall above it, or by placing a smaller, free-standing mirror on the table surface.
If you decide shabby chic is no longer the style you want for your dressing space, you can simply incorporate this beautiful table somewhere else in your home!
Perhaps you use your dressing table for other practical activities such as writing or reading? If so, this chic, country style dressing table would be perfect. The drawers provide plenty of storage, whilst the desk space and small shelves can house important documents, diaries and favourite books. Multi-tasking has never been so easy, or looked so stylish.
If you're looking to inject some colour in to your dressing area, but don't want to be too bold; this luscious lavender shabby chic dressing table is the perfect compromise.
A welcome break from the beautiful neutral and pastel shades of most shabby chic furniture, this block coloured dressing table will breathe a blue-tinted breath of fresh air in to your dressing space.
The dresser is practical as well as being super stylish; hosting five drawers for storage, and a winged mirror to admire yourself from all angles. The contrasting shades of blue provide the quaint, mismatched, minor chaos that is often associated with the shabby chic style.
Shabby chic colours are light and often associated with femininity, but this doesn't mean the style has to be restricted by gender. However, if you are looking for a more masculine take on shabby chic dressing tables, why not try a contrast of darker colours instead of the traditional shabby chic cream an pastel shades? This dressing table is a perfect example of broody, masculine shabby chic.
Hand-printed cushions are a quick and quaint way to achieve a shabby chic look for your current dressing table. This bicycle cushion (left) will brighten up any dressing table chair. Not only are cushions like this extra stylish and easy on the eye; they are also a great way to add comfort to the usually hard-wood frames of some shabby chic dressing chairs.
All dressing tables need to be well lit in order for their inhabitants to achieve their perfect look with accuracy and aplomb. An ornate lampshade is just one way of enhancing the light and style in your shabby chic dressing space.
For more ideas on how to incorporate shabby chic style in to other areas of your home, check out: DIY Shabby Chic Ideabook.