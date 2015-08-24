What's the easiest way to incorporate the effortless style of shabby chic in to your home? The answer is simple; transform your walls with shabby chic wallpaper. Wallpapering is an inexpensive way to give your home a fresh new look; and you can be enjoying the finished results in just 24 hours with little, to no mess afterwards. Much of the beauty in the shabby chic design comes from appearing quirky or mismatched—so choosing a style of wallpaper that may not necessarily match your current furniture choices is not an issue.
You can be as bold or as neutral as you like with your paper placements and choices. You could paper each wall in your chosen room for stylish continuity, or you could choose a single wall to make your shabby chic statement on. Whilst most shabby chic wallpapers come in neutral colours with elegant, Georgian, lace-style patterns—there are also plenty of vibrant, eye-catching papers that still embody both the shabby, and the chic décor element you're looking for.
Below are just some of the many shabby chic wallpaper options available to you. Take a look at the variety of styles and colours available, and get inspired by the shabby chic style. The only difficulty you'll have is picking which paper to use first!
The neutral colours in this wallpaper (left) from Mister Smith Interiors will sit perfectly on the walls of a large, well-lit living room. The pale colour makes the pattern appear delicate, but is still distinct enough to stand out. This paper is elegant, and regal in its understated Scandinavian design. It will look stylish as an all-over paper update, or on a singular, central wall in your living space.
Blue is a recurring, popular colour within shabby chic décor, and this blue & white patterned paper will bring a cool, ambient finish to your shabby chic infused living space. This paper will look beautiful lining the walls of your hallway or your bedroom. It's fresh, clean, symmetrical pattern will remain easy on the eye long after you've pasted the paper to your walls.
This shabby chic list wouldn't be complete without a reference to floral patterns. Like many of the paper styles on this list; floral shabby chic wallpaper can be used in both bold and neutral ways. This bright, yet minimalist floral pattern has a romantic, countryside quality that will add a classic shabby chic update to any room in your home.
Top tip: Pick one or two colours within the pattern to match with soft-furnishings such as scatter cushions and throw blankets in your bedroom, or employ the same technique in your living room for rustic rugs and comfy sofa cushions.
This quaint wallpaper design incorporates lavender and matte gold colours in to a beautiful floral pattern. The detail in the roses and leaves is exquisite, and will have visitors to your home commenting on its elegant appearance. This paper would look perfect on the walls of a guest bedroom, and will compliment light coloured wood, or white furnishings.
Whilst most shabby chic wallpapers host a delicate blend of several pastel colours, this rose patterned paper is much more decisive in its colour choice.
It's the water-colour style of the paper that truly gives it the shabby chic feel - and the subtle peach that weaves in and out of the contrasting shades of pink, creates a romantic, feminine paper that will look beautiful on the walls of your bedroom.
When trying to find inspiration for shabby chic décor, the word 'bold' is not usually one that reaches the top of the list. Famed for being airy, rustic, and gentle on the eye; it is rare to find shabby chic wallpaper patterns which are going to dominate the walls of your living space.
There are, however, some wallpapers which blur the boundaries between bold and shabby chic—and this paper (left) is certainly one of them. The colour combinations of hot pink and red, coupled with the thick vertical stripes—which incorporate the beautiful, iconic shabby chic lace detail—make this wallpaper a perfect choice for those willing to challenge the traditions of such a well know style.
Due to the paper's loud nature, using it on a feature wall in a bedroom or living area will be the most suitable choice—but if your personality is as confident as the colours within it, you may feel at ease framing all the walls of your room in this eye-catching wallpaper.
This beautiful panel design perfectly embodies the rustic, worn-down, pastel elegance of shabby chic décor. The familiar shabby chic sight of unvarnished, rustic wood is given a modern twist here with the infusion of several pastel colours. These panels will suit any walls within your home, but would be particularly effective in a living room, large study, or even a children's bedroom.
Similar to the rustic wood-style paper above, this beautiful Driftwood pattern incorporates the unvarnished yet elegant shabby chic effect in to its design. Due to its neutral colours, this paper would look great on the walls of any room in your home—but would look most impressive in a hallway, or study space.
Shabby chic decor is usually associated with vintage styles and scratchy prints or patterns. However, it is possible to use the style in a modern way, and this minimal, stylish wallpaper (left) is proof of that. The simple black and white colouring will give any living space a fresh, modern update—but the fleur-de-lys style pattern will ensure the shabby chic element is also incorporated.
If you truly want to infuse your home with the glory of shabby chic style, why not opt for this intensely opulent style of wallpaper? The different shades of red within the pattern contrast each other beautifully. This paper could be used as a statement on a single wall, or as a healthy injection of colour throughout your chosen room. Line the walls of your dining space with this rich red style to impress your guests, and make dining in an opulent occasion.
