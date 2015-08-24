What's the easiest way to incorporate the effortless style of shabby chic in to your home? The answer is simple; transform your walls with shabby chic wallpaper. Wallpapering is an inexpensive way to give your home a fresh new look; and you can be enjoying the finished results in just 24 hours with little, to no mess afterwards. Much of the beauty in the shabby chic design comes from appearing quirky or mismatched—so choosing a style of wallpaper that may not necessarily match your current furniture choices is not an issue.

You can be as bold or as neutral as you like with your paper placements and choices. You could paper each wall in your chosen room for stylish continuity, or you could choose a single wall to make your shabby chic statement on. Whilst most shabby chic wallpapers come in neutral colours with elegant, Georgian, lace-style patterns—there are also plenty of vibrant, eye-catching papers that still embody both the shabby, and the chic décor element you're looking for.

Below are just some of the many shabby chic wallpaper options available to you. Take a look at the variety of styles and colours available, and get inspired by the shabby chic style. The only difficulty you'll have is picking which paper to use first!