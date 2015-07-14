New look for a charming riverside cottage

Located in the Turleigh conservation area with stunning views across the River Avon, this quaint cottage combines the very best of traditional and modern.The interior has been given a new lease of life thanks to Hetreed Rees Architects, who were able to make more of the views on offer, and maximise the natural light which enters the home, by replacing an old timber clad extension with one which blends in seamlessly with the original architecture. Traditional materials such as stone and oak were chosen for an authentic and natural feel, though elements of contemporary design also feature—just take a look at the glazed bay. Not only does the house look more appealing, but thanks to good quality double glazing, well insulated construction, and controlled passive solar gain, the energy efficiency of the cottage has also improved.
The exterior is exactly what comes to mind when you picture a country cottage, but a few modern twists make this property extra special. You can see the new extension, which has been sensitively integrated for an authentic look, and the new windows which are simple but beautiful. The numerous windows at the front and rear of the property ensure the home is bright and airy, dispelling any myths about cottages being dingy and dark. The changes to the exterior architecture had to be well thought out, as the house is located in a Green Belt area—the architects even had to consider the roosting facilities for bats which roosted in the existing roofs!
The kitchen has been designed as the heart of the home, with traditional features such as the exposed stone walls merging with modern appliances and finishes. The off-white kitchen cabinets introduce a touch of country chic to the space, with a glossy white splashback offering a more modern aesthetic. A large central island provides plenty of surface space to prepare meals, and the drawers below mean that all the necessary kitchenwares can be kept easily at hand.
From this angle, we can see how the kitchen benefits from stunning views out over the conservation area. The new French windows and floor to ceiling patio doors allow light to flood in and illuminate every nook and cranny of the ground floor. Smooth painted plaster and reclaimed oak beams give the room a homely, rustic feel, yet the liberal use of white keeps the area feeling open and spacious.
The modern dining room really is something to behold. With views over the rolling green fields and trees, we're filled with a feeling of tranquillity. Being so close to nature is a dream for most of us, and the owners of this property clearly wanted to make the most of the stunning rural location. The polished timber dining table and modern white chairs are all that this room needs to feel complete: the framed countryside becomes part of the interior, negating the need for too much ornamentation.
Upstairs, a fresh white bedroom also enjoys pleasant country views from the framed gable window. Internal finishes again combine smooth painted plaster, reclaimed oak beams, new engineered oak flooring, and exposed sawn oak joinery. The room is simple but doesn't feel sparse, thanks to the warm woody tones present in the design. The classical bed frame and crisp white linen work well together, and are a good choice for a house of this period.
