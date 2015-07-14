New look for a charming riverside cottage

Upstairs, a fresh white bedroom also enjoys pleasant country views from the framed gable window. Internal finishes again combine smooth painted plaster, reclaimed oak beams, new engineered oak flooring, and exposed sawn oak joinery. The room is simple but doesn't feel sparse, thanks to the warm woody tones present in the design. The classical bed frame and crisp white linen work well together, and are a good choice for a house of this period.

