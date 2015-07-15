An old granary transformed

What is it that is so special about barn conversions? Is it the history held in their four walls? Maybe it's the charm knowing it was once used for something totally different? Is it their generous size, and the possibilities that come with decorating such big spaces? Whatever it may be, barn conversions have proven to be some of Britain's most well-loved conversion homes. This particular conversion project is that of an old granary. Once used as a storehouse for threshed grain or animal feed, this granary has been completely transformed into a beautiful four bedroom family home. Using a balanced mix of modern and traditional design elements, as well as country and industrial style design features, Flow Interiors have created a home that is warming, charming, and more than inviting.
Not only has the interior been given a new lease of life, but the exterior has had a facelift to match, too. A fresh and modern tone of jet black now gives us an indication that this once inconspicuous barn is now anything but. No modern home is complete without access to natural light, so a number of new windows now surround the home, allowing daylight to illuminate what has become a fresh and tasteful home.
Inside, we find ourselves in the perfect example of a modern country home. A number of styles have come together in a balanced blend of interior design themes. A stone feature wall dons a space with high ceilings, modern furnishings, and a timeless finish of the floorboards underfoot.
The kitchen also lays claim to a mix of many interior styles. The exposed timber beams denote a country home, as does the AGA cooker. The same effect created by the stone wall in the lounge room is created here with the introduction of exposed bricks, bringing a warehouse atmosphere to the vast, open plan home.
No barn conversion would be complete without exposed timber beams, which have been made a feature of both day and night. During the day, their dark finish contrasts the predominantly white ceilings and walls, whilst at night, a warm glow rebounds off them thanks to the introduction of gallery style lighting.
Numerous skylights illuminate the home during the day, further enhancing the spacious feeling of the high ceilings and open plan design. The earthy tones that feature throughout are a subtle nod to its agricultural past, and ensure the design of the home will withstand the test of time, surpassing any interior design trends.
