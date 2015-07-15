Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An old granary transformed

James Rippon James Rippon
The Granary, Flow Interiors Flow Interiors Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

What is it that is so special about barn conversions? Is it the history held in their four walls? Maybe it's the charm knowing it was once used for something totally different? Is it their generous size, and the possibilities that come with decorating such big spaces? Whatever it may be, barn conversions have proven to be some of Britain's most well-loved conversion homes. This particular conversion project is that of an old granary. Once used as a storehouse for threshed grain or animal feed, this granary has been completely transformed into a beautiful four bedroom family home. Using a balanced mix of modern and traditional design elements, as well as country and industrial style design features, Flow Interiors have created a home that is warming, charming, and more than inviting.

Fresh coat

The Granary, Flow Interiors Flow Interiors Modern walls & floors
Flow Interiors

The Granary

Flow Interiors
Flow Interiors
Flow Interiors

Not only has the interior been given a new lease of life, but the exterior has had a facelift to match, too. A fresh and modern tone of jet black now gives us an indication that this once inconspicuous barn is now anything but. No modern home is complete without access to natural light, so a number of new windows now surround the home, allowing daylight to illuminate what has become a fresh and tasteful home.

A mix of styles

Living Area homify Modern living room
homify

Living Area

homify
homify
homify

Inside, we find ourselves in the perfect example of a modern country home. A number of styles have come together in a balanced blend of interior design themes. A stone feature wall dons a space with high ceilings, modern furnishings, and a timeless finish of the floorboards underfoot.

Modern meets country

The Granary, Flow Interiors Flow Interiors Modern kitchen
Flow Interiors

The Granary

Flow Interiors
Flow Interiors
Flow Interiors

The kitchen also lays claim to a mix of many interior styles. The exposed timber beams denote a country home, as does the AGA cooker. The same effect created by the stone wall in the lounge room is created here with the introduction of exposed bricks, bringing a warehouse atmosphere to the vast, open plan home.

Varied textures & materials

The Granary, Flow Interiors Flow Interiors Modern kitchen
Flow Interiors

The Granary

Flow Interiors
Flow Interiors
Flow Interiors

No barn conversion would be complete without exposed timber beams, which have been made a feature of both day and night. During the day, their dark finish contrasts the predominantly white ceilings and walls, whilst at night, a warm glow rebounds off them thanks to the introduction of gallery style lighting.

Exposed beams

The Granary, Flow Interiors Flow Interiors Modern living room
Flow Interiors

The Granary

Flow Interiors
Flow Interiors
Flow Interiors

Numerous skylights illuminate the home during the day, further enhancing the spacious feeling of the high ceilings and open plan design. The earthy tones that feature throughout are a subtle nod to its agricultural past, and ensure the design of the home will withstand the test of time, surpassing any interior design trends.

For more barn conversion inspiration, take a look at this 500 year old conversion in Essex.

Inspirational front garden designs
What would you have done differently? Let us know your design ideas in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks