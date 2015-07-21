Eye-catching bathroom lights

Bathroom lights don't have to be there just to illuminate the space, they can be pivotal parts to the bathroom design. From sleek, modern lights to eclectic chandeliers to timeless and classic bulbs, bathroom lights can become a huge part of the design. They can add character and personality, overall tying in the room together seamlessly. Light fixtures can be a piece of art themselves, tying in modern, Victorian, eclectic, classic themes and more. Don't settle for ordinary lighting when there are endless possibilities to add character to a bathroom by making bold bathroom lighting choices. These eye catching bathroom light ideas will add flavour to any style bathroom.
Create eye catching illumination with these bathroom lights. The two sinks are unique as they are separated by a large window. Above each sink there are large mirrors, which become the focal points of the bathroom as they are outlined by fluorescent lighting. The fluorescent nature of the lighting gives the mirror, and the bathroom a very 3-D feel as the mirrors feel they are almost floating towards the center of the room. It has a very hip effect, without being too cliche. This lighting gives the bathroom a futuristic feel, definitely completing the very modern look of this bathroom.
This bathroom has a very classic, welcoming feel, made even more so by the special lighting. Two lamps hang on the sides of the regal looking mirror. The lampshades are white and classic, which add a touch of elegance to the bathroom. The silver finishes of the lamp go perfectly with the mirror and finishes of the bathroom vanity unit, and adds a hint of modernity to the bathroom. Set against a light grey wall, the lamps help to illuminate the large, thick framed mirror and unique vanity unit. The end result is a bathroom that feels classic and inviting, it almost has the feel of a living room instead of a bathroom.
For modern, hip, minimalism, this bathroom lights say it all with its cool colour scheme and unique features. The bathroom is a cool, sleek marble with grey and white design. The chandelier lights hand over the double sink vanity, and with their round, disco ball shape, they add a fun element to the design. The bathroom lights become the center piece of the bathroom, making a large impact to the minimalist design. The fluorescent lighting under the large mirror adds to the modern feel and makes the space feel more like an eye catching center piece of the room. The mirrored texture of the lights reflect the lighting of the room, making the whole bathroom from this professional seem brighter.
This modern bathroom plays with shades of grey to add maturity and clean lines to the room. The hanging round chandeliers are also grey in colour, and act as a spotlight to the bathroom vanity. They are small and unassuming, yet bring a lot of flavour to the room. These bathroom lights bring attention to the entire room, and make the room feel very cool, modern, and with a unique flair.
This bathroom is cool, green, serene. Not only are the tiles and the paint a lovely turquoise, but the bathroom lighting itself provides an unexpected green illumination. Above the bathtub, green fluorescent lighting is used. The green lighting beams down upon the tub area, giving it an eclectic feel. Above the sink is a steel, modern chandelier, sea green in colour. This sea green plays well with the illumination of the light above the bathtub. The two types of lighting highlight the turquoise walls and even become statements in their own right.
For a natural light idea, try a large window as pictured in this bathroom design. The bathroom is very unique, it almost feels as if it is part of a submarine with its cool grey and minimalist design. The window in the shower area is unique itself, and adds to the vibe. Framed by silver, it is the perfect addition to the design of the bathroom. This bathroom light is high impact, as it it large and illuminates the bathroom with plenty of natural sunlight, making the room feel light and airy.
Bring in a medieval feel with these candle bathroom lights. The bathroom has a very old world, classic, regal feel. The candle lighting, two on each side of the grandiose mirror, brings the look all together. The textured style of the candle holders match the mirror, and add to the regal feel. This corner of the bathroom, with this type of lighting, feels more like a hall of a medieval castle than a bathroom itself.
This bathroom screams elegance. The two candle holders above the large, gold framed mirror look like a piece of art as they make the room feel majestic. Set in a dark brown colour, the candle holders look like chandeliers themselves, with clear jewels hanging from each candle holder. The candle lights illuminate the mirror, making this area of the bathroom the statement area of the room. The jewels hanging from the candle holders reflect light, adding hints of sparkle within the bathroom.
The wow factor of this bathroom is the huge mirror with its own lighting. The round, over sized mirror is a perfect eye catching piece. However, what makes the mirror more unique is the ring of fluorescent lighting in the mirror itself. The mirror/lighting duo makes the lighting seem even brighter, as mirror plays off the light. The bathroom seems bigger, more open, and more inviting with this simple yet creative choice of bathroom lighting.
This bathroom takes monochrome to the next level! The use of black and white colour makes the bathroom feel very regal, very unique and very stylish. The bathroom light is a large, black, sleek chandelier that hangs from the ceiling in the middle of the bathroom area. The black matches perfectly with the black of the flooring, tub, and finishes. The bright light illuminates the black and white patterned wall paper perfectly, creating a very stylish, monochrome bathroom.