Eye-catching bathroom lights

Create eye catching illumination with these bathroom lights. The two sinks are unique as they are separated by a large window. Above each sink there are large mirrors, which become the focal points of the bathroom as they are outlined by fluorescent lighting. The fluorescent nature of the lighting gives the mirror, and the bathroom a very 3-D feel as the mirrors feel they are almost floating towards the center of the room. It has a very hip effect, without being too cliche. This lighting gives the bathroom a futuristic feel, definitely completing the very modern look of this bathroom.