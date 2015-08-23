How to incorporate sliding glass doors into your home

As modern decor continues to grow and transform the interiors and exteriors of our homes, it can sometimes be difficult to make a choice about which element of the home to invest time and money in. If you're looking for a way to update a certain area of your home; introducing sliding glass doors in to your chosen room can transform your living space.
Investing in sliding glass doors will improve your home in many ways, both aesthetically and financially. They are not just reserved for patios and conservatories; sliding glass doors can be used creatively inside the home too. The benefits of their installment will be instantly noticeable; they will maximise natural light in any of the rooms in your home—and depending on which style you choose—they will help to control both sound and insulation issues between rooms.
Sliding glass doors have so many benefits; not only are they stylish, durable and contemporary—they're also extremely easy to clean. They will require minimal domestic upkeep, and if you invest in quality structures their maintenance will be minimal too.
If you're looking for inspiration, these examples are top quality and versatile; they act as room partitions, windows or barriers, and their design can be translucent, reflective or transparent. The choice is yours:
These beautiful sliding glass wardrobe doors (left) will modernise any bedroom space. Whilst allowing room for the reflection of plenty of natural light within the bedroom; the intermittent, horizontal, frosted stripes add a contrasting texture to the doors smooth appearance. The stripes also prevent the reflection of natural light from dominating the space, which will be appreciated on a particularly early, bright, sunny morning. The sliding action of the door is also convenient and quiet; saving space within the bedroom and not disturbing other members of the household by accidental slamming.
One of the most common uses of sliding glass doors in the home are patio doors which usually lead out directly to the greenery of the garden. These patio doors (left) are clean cut and contemporary—providing stylish, easy access between your home and garden. In the summer months, opening the doors will act as perfect ventilation to your home, and in the cooler months of the year; you will still be able to enjoy gazing out at the beauty of your garden from the warmth of your home. The double glazing will keep your home insulated, and the floor-to-ceiling glass panels will maximise the natural light within your living space, which will help to banish those winter blues.
As previously mentioned, sliding glass doors are a perfect way maximise the light input in to your home. Sheet glass panel doors are modern and innovative in their design, and will easily fulfill this purpose.
Are you looking for a way to separate the living spaces within your ropen-plan home? If so, why not use a sliding glass door as a room partition? This beautiful example (left) provides both style and privacy between rooms. The translucent nature of the glass obscures eye-access to each room, but the transparent wording pattern in the centre of the panels prevents the doors from feeling too obvious in their attempts to separate each room.
You may be considering other methods of contemporary room partition—such as wooden-framed folding screens—but this method of partition will not give you the truly complete feeling of separateness between rooms. Whilst sliding glass doors may be the more expensive option, they are much more likely to satisfy your need for privacy within your living space than any other kind of partition.
If you have the luxury of a walk-in wardrobe in your home, then sliding glass doors are a perfect way to separate your dressing space from your bedroom space (as well as effectively hiding your clothes from the eyes of others who might want to borrow them!)
These sleek, modern, reflective sliding glass doors (left) will provide your bedroom with a clean, contemporary atmosphere and will co-exist peacefully with any neutral colour palette. Most importantly, however, once you've emerged from your walk-in wardrobe, looking like a glamorous celebrity; you'll be able to strut the length of your bedroom and admire your appearance in the vast floor to ceiling mirrors!
If you feel that floor-to-ceiling sliding doors made predominantly from glass are perhaps not to your taste, or not suited to your home's classic style; these wooden frame sliding doors (left) will provide a stylish compromise. The white wood paneling is fresh, and the frames themselves bear a closer resemblance to hinge-doors than modern glass doors.
This design still acts as an effective partition between rooms, and the smaller windows of glass will still allow a large amount of natural light to pour through the panes in to both rooms in your home. If you decide to update the colour scheme in either room, the wooden frames can easily be painted to match your new design desires. These doors will sit best between a kitchen and living room, or a dining space and living area.
If you are still considering wooden framed, sliding glass doors; this is another example of how clean, modern and stylish they can be.
Frosted Glass in your sliding doors will offer excellent privacy for any en suite bathrooms in your home, and this sliding door equivalent of the design (left) gives this en suite a stylish twist.
Printed sliding glass doors are a wonderful way to simultaneously incorporate, style, practicality and artistry in to your living space. Not only are they another effective example of room partitions; they could be personalised with prints of a favourite family photograph, or copies of your favourite artwork. This is a unique way to personalise your living space, and an unusual alternative to frosted glass.
This beautiful home truly showcases just how stylish and elegant the use of sliding glass doors can be. Provided by specialist Glass Manufacturers Culmax, these sliding glass doors allow maximum light in to the home whilst simultaneously looking modern and stylish.
