9 stunning conservatory roof ideas

Are you looking for inspiration for a new conservatory? Or are you looking for ways to upgrade the roof of a previously built extension? Whether you're intrigued by modern designs or prefer to keep to the classic conservatory style, there are plenty of professionals (including top-notch Roofers) with the vision and means to create the perfect roof for your conservatory.
The conservatory is the perfect bridge-room between your home and garden, and is the ultimate versatile living space. In the summer months it can act as a sun-spot for your family to relax and share summer buffets and BBQ meals in, and in the winter months you can still appreciate the glow of the sunshine from the comfort of an indoor sitting space.
The roof you choose to complete your conservatory's look will depend on many factors and fortunately, the choice of materials available to you are plentiful—as are the shapes and sizes of each roof. Whether you're brave enough to go completely transparent with all glass, or prefer the more conservative form of the atrium, or opaque roof, our professionals’ designs are sure to inspire you not only for conservatory roof covering ideas, but also roof drapes, conservatory curtain ideas, etc.
Below are examples of exquisite conservatory roof ideas which will inspire you to either confirm your plans for a brand new conservatory, or update your current conservatory's style:
So many conservatory roof styles to see, so little time! Do you pine for a Mediterranean-style terrace space in your home, but live in a climate that lacks the warmth and practicality for this design? If so, a terrace-style style glass roof on your conservatory could be the compromise you are looking for. This conservatory roof incorporates the terrace-style framework with sheets of glass, held in place by grey metal supports that cast eye-pleasing shadows on different areas of the conservatory space. Enjoy the sun all year round and maintain a faux-Mediterranean lifestyle with your terrace roofed conservatory.
If you would like a slim-line conservatory that runs parallel to the exterior wall of your home, a slanted roof may be the ideal choice for you. This design is a beautiful example of how effective a slanted glass conservatory roof can be. Not only does the roof look contemporary and stylish, it creates the illusion of extra height in your conservatory space. This style of roof will also be easier to maintain the cleanliness of, in comparison to a flat roofing choice.
If you have both the confidence and the means to create a completely transparent conservatory space, this small glass extension (left) is a perfect example of how visually stunning such an idea can be. Uninterrupted by supporting panels, these vast sheets of glass stand proudly, framing a small seating space; creating the perfect opportunity for you to while away your summer afternoons in style and comfort.
This is another stunning example of how beautiful a transparent glass roof can be when incorporated on to a larger property.
If you are not in favour of complete transparency, and are reluctant to construct your conservatory roof entirely from glass; why not try incorporating a glass atrium in to your conservatory roof? This beautiful atrium (left) is a perfect example of how effectively this design choice can utilise the natural light in your conservatory space, whilst remaining stylish and contemporary. The use of small spotlights around the roof is also a perfect substitute for natural light on overcast days.
If your budget doesn't allow for something quite as grand as this design, you can achieve a similar effect with smaller, strategically placed skylights in your conservatory roof. This will still allow plenty of light in to your conservatory, and will double as a practical type of ventilation too.
If you are inspired by the stunning examples of glass panel conservatory roofs, but are concerned that this design may compromise your privacy, why not invest in blinds or curtains so you can control the view from your conservatory space? Ultimately, this will allow you to relax in your own home without the potential issue of being accidentally observed by your neighbours.
These beautiful, billowing conservatory roof drapes are a stunning example of how you can incorporate style, luxury, and privacy in to your conservatory. The vast availability of materials and colours for both curtains and blinds means you will easily be able to find the right style for your home too.
If you are still concerned about the open nature of glass conservatory roofs, perhaps you would be more comfortable with an opaque design? Opaque roofs will keep your conservatory marginally cooler in the summer months, and will not require a large amount of cleaning or maintenance.
As shown in this design by Vale Garden Houses (left), an opaque conservatory roof doesn't mean a compromise on style, or natural light. Their choice of bright white paneling, classic black and white floor, and influx of lime green colour in the furniture perfectly atones for the natural light the opaque roof panels prevent from getting through.
Much like the atrium effect roof, this intermittent glass design from DesignCubed still allows natural light in to your conservatory, but avoids making the space feeling completely separate to other areas of your home.
For those whose living areas and conservatory spaces are combined; this choice of roof from Stunning Spaces Ltd is a perfect example of how you can maintain the same style of decor between rooms. The contrast between the height of the living room ceiling and the arches in the conservatory roof are stylish, co-ordinated, and easy on the eye.
When adding a new sunroom or conservatory to an existing property, there’s always the risk of it standing out the wrong way. To avoid this issue, look to your house’s architectural style for inspiration, and ensure you choose features (like the conservatory roof) that visually fit with your home’s style.
A successful conservatory design will flow seamlessly out of your existing ground floor to provide flexible interior space. So, while you’re scoping out conservatory roof drapes and curtain ideas and investing in new flooring and wiring, maybe see if re-configuring the rooms adjacent to your sunroom can up your investment.
Not only do you need to maintain the exterior surroundings of your conservatory (your garden) to enjoy a prettier view from the inside, but it’s also important to consider where doors and windows will be placed beforehand.
