The key to cosy and relaxing bedrooms

It is so wonderful to come home and lay idly upon the soft bed sheets after having a bath and dressed comfortably. Talking about stress relief! The constant tension amassed from street traffic and late working hours is slowly forgotten as time passes by, behind the pages of a magazine or a good book. The bedroom is truly a Zen haven in any home.
So, we decided to provide you with some suggestions for the bedroom and help you achieve maximise its comfort level. Even though the bedroom is a place of relaxation, tapping into its function does not mean that interior design must be sacrificed. Rather, aesthetics and role should combine to create an integrated interior space.
When considering the bed it's is important to take into consideration the dimensions of the bedroom. If you have an oversized bed in a small space you run the risk of cluttering your space. That wouldn't be very relaxing, would it? The bed should be backed by a wall or window, if possible.
The size of the bed must comfortably accommodate the people using, especially when it comes to length. In home stores, you might be tempted by a certain design that doesn't necessarily meet your requirements. Don't make this mistake; carefully measure your height and find a bed to match to ensure sound sleep.
There are numerous studies in the field of psychology that examine the influence of colour on behaviour and mood. Consequently, we recommend to opt for colour hues that are associated with relaxation, such as turquoise, which promotes freshness and calmness.
Blue can also bring a sense of peace and harmony to a bedroom, however it should be avoided by people suffering from depression as it can accentuate the negative state of mind. Indigo, violet and purple also promote relaxation and are good for cases of anxiety, migraines and stress.
There is a long held misconception about having plants in the bedroom. Approximately one hundred years ago it was suggested that since plants take oxygen and emit carbon dioxide they are unsuitable for the bedroom. This myth has since been debunked as it has been discovered that while plants release carbon dioxide, the ratio is inconsequential to harm humans.
So consider adding a piece of nature into the bedroom for an extra element of relaxation and peacefulness. In case you are still not fond of plants in the bedroom, perhaps think about creating a small Eden on the balcony or terrace connected with the room so you can indulge your eyes and senses.
The best way to cast idle shade in the bedroom is by simply adding curtains. If you want a sense of classic cosiness, drapes or heavy curtains will be a great choice. If you prefer modern design, there are curtains in contemporary styles that can bring a night-like darkness to the bedroom. What's important to remember is that the style of curtains should blend harmoniously with the interior design of the bedroom and the rest of the home.
If you really want to relax, banish television from the bedroom. While the TV as a technology is great, it is usually flooded with bad news and stressful inducing information from around the world that can negatively affect the viewer. The TV is best left in the living room so the bedroom remains a place of tranquillity.
Without a television you will inevitably look towards the company of a good book or other reading material, ensuring that the bedroom remains quiet and relaxing. Removing the TV also offers an added benefit to people suffering from lack of sleep as the mere presence of electronics in the bedroom can often hinder meaningful rest.
When creating a relaxing atmosphere in the bedroom, lighting is key. For a truly calm and cosy room, we recommend to using indirect light. You can use dimmer lights in ceiling fixtures, such as pendants or chandeliers.
You can also opt for floor lamps that can highlight a specific spot in the room or use LED lamps lined on a rail to softly illuminate the wall facing the bed. You should consider dimmer lights on your bedside table lamps as well.
