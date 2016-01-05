The key to cosy and relaxing bedrooms

It is so wonderful to come home and lay idly upon the soft bed sheets after having a bath and dressed comfortably. Talking about stress relief! The constant tension amassed from street traffic and late working hours is slowly forgotten as time passes by, behind the pages of a magazine or a good book. The bedroom is truly a Zen haven in any home.

So, we decided to provide you with some suggestions for the bedroom and help you achieve maximise its comfort level. Even though the bedroom is a place of relaxation, tapping into its function does not mean that interior design must be sacrificed. Rather, aesthetics and role should combine to create an integrated interior space.