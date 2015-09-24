Update your bathroom with a unique shower tray

Gone are the days of stepping into a peeling, cracked shower tray and looking down in disgust. There's nothing worse than family members complaining about a shabby bathroom when they come to stay. No need to worry, you can update your bathroom and create a beautifully modern and relaxing feel with a new shower tray. With a variety of different materials, styles, colours and textures available, there's a shower tray to suit every taste and price range.
Our first example is this amazing waterfall shower, complete with glass shower screen and pebbled wall effect. The neutral cooling tones of the shower tray match the walls and who can argue with perfect colour coordination? Though it may look like it would be slippery, the shower tray is textured and slip resistant, leaving you to prepare for the day ahead or unwind in the evening. Water is known to be therapeutic and soothing to the mind and body.
The unique style of this shower tray matched with the eyecatching wallpaper creates a quirky feel to this bathroom. The grey and white colours with the silver feet create a great contrast with the wooden floor. The addition of a brightly coloured shower curtain or towels would finish off this look nicely.
This unusual bathroom would be perfect for any bachelor pad, as it's compact yet gives the impression of a big space. The shower tray is classic in a cool grey, setting off the marbled walls. The pop of colour from the accessories—shower gels, table and hanging sign—work well to lift the grey tones. Any colour could be added to brighten up the space further.
The contrasting colours of this bathroom set eachother off and work well with the intricate pattern on the tiled floor. The double sinks and mirrors create a homely feel and plenty of storage space for a busy family or couple. The shower tray is in a simple white and curved to prevent water from escaping. The all white compartment with a frosted screen is complemented by the design on the wall.
The skilled tiling and contrasting of grey tones creates an unusual illusion that opens out the space. Accompanied by the waterfall shower head and an extra smaller shower head, this shower tray is perfect with matching tiles, making your showering experience the best it can be.
This large bathroom feels like it belongs to a mansion, with the airy space, double shower and double sink. The shower tray is grey, creating a contrast with the light brown tones of the wall. The beams on the ceiling give the bathroom a cottage appearance, but aren't too heavy. The neutrally decorated walls above the shower compartment look clean and modern.
This sleek bathroom suite optimises space and is the perfect example of a modern design with classic white pieces. The shower tray is invisible as it's created as part of the tiles, which contrast with the dark wood panel behind the shower head and the sink cabinet. The skylights set off the lightly painted ceiling and the window to the left allows natural light to cast shadows across the room.
This beautiful cast iron roll top bath is ideal for those evenings spent relaxing after a long day, and works just as well as a shower tray for rushed early mornings. The silver chrome taps, shower head and feet give a modern, sleek finish and an ideal base for the wooden flooring and detailed wallpaper.
The neutral tones of this corner shower with square waterfall head brings a calm atmosphere to any bathroom. The shower tray is made from carefully crafted tiles and the clear shower door protects the flooring from splashes. This shower tray optimises space and provides an updated bathroom with minimum hassle.
This stunning bathroom has a luxury european hotel feel, with skylights, marbled floor and walls, large mirrors and b-day sink. The focal point of this bathroom is the shower, with all round glass doors, chrome edges and invisible shower tray.
