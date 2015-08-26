Chic cloakroom suites

This stunning walk in wardrobe is the queen of all cloakroom suites! Fit for a celebrity, ample shelves and storage space make this the perfect place to get ready and admire new purchases. The gorgeous curtain gives the choice of keeping the room seperate, and the detailed stencil on the wall gives a personal touch to this cloakroom suite.

