Quality Flooring For Every Room

Quality flooring is the must have for any property—there's no use buying new furniture or redecorating if the current flooring is worn and outdated! Wooden flooring is seen in many homes these days, in a variety of colours and finishes. They are the answer for anyone who has children or pets and spends much of their time cleaning their carpets. Wooden quality flooring is easy to take care of, matches well with existing furniture and is long lasting. However, there are some amazing quality carpets on the market these days too, so you're spoilt for choice. homify have great examples to get your creative juices flowing!
With quality flooring, there are many different options when it comes to the pattern of the wood. In this example the stunning decor is complemented by quality flooring in a criss cross design, rounded windows and door and rectangular island cabinet. Black marbled worktops are a popular accessory to quality flooring and are the best quality surface for everyday use.
This example is a classic pairing with light oak quality flooring and black and white furniture. The floor to ceiling windows make a bright and welcoming room with matching wood for the door. Quality flooring made of this wood doesn't get cold like tiles do in winter, and the most luxurious types include under floor heating!
For a cool, modern and minimalist look, quality flooring in white or neutral tones goes well with the shining marble worktop. The lighting under the cabinets maintain the modern feel throughout the kitchen, complemented by the tall grey cabinets.
After investing in quality flooring, it would be a shame to cover it up with lots of furniture or clutter. Like this example, the quality flooring would look great as part of a walk in wardrobe or dressing room, perhaps complimented with a rug or bright curtains. To make the most of it, storage could consist of hooks on the walls or built in mirrored wardrobes.
The glistening chandelier is the focal point of this luxury kitchen, customised with a curved island and conservatory with dining space. The white tiled quality flooring with light décor contrasts with the marbled worktop and light oak cabinets.
Aside from the quality flooring usually seen in kitchens and living rooms, it's also a great solution to update stairs and landings. Carpet has become dangerous in some cases as the steps become worn, but with quality flooring this will never be a problem. The spindle style of this staircase by Railing London looks sleek but sturdy and the floor to ceiling windows show the natural grains of the wood.
Sleek, polished wooden flooring isn't everyone's cup of tea, so how about untreated floorboards? So many older properties are hiding original floorboards under worn out carpets, which is such a waste of quality flooring! This lightly decorated house with intricate wall light fixture is the perfect example of this renovation.
This low ceiling cottage may appear to be limiting, but with brand new multi-tonal quality flooring, the space is updated and opened up. A cheaper and more sustainable option than laminate flooring, this suits the warm décor and allows for a peaceful nights sleep.
If wooden flooring isn't for you, how about a beautifully soft woollen carpet in a lush dusky blue? Against the brown shade of the wall, it stands out and opens the door to a variety of accessories and furnishings to finish it off nicely. The small table with desk lamp will shine further light on the beautiful quality.
Making patterned quality flooring work may seem difficult and it may have not been the first choice, but with the help of a professional and the right design, it can look classy and sophisticated. This classic polka-dot design looks best used as a stair runner, as opposed to a full carpet. Using the pattern in an isolated space in the house is the best way to make the most of this quality flooring.
If you liked our tips on quality flooring in this Ideabook, then check out: Exquisite Flooring