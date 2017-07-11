9 cheap ways to give your home a million-pound makeover

If you want your home to look a million dollars, but don't have a limitless budget to achieve a high-end aesthetic, you need to take a look at our suggestions for some spectacular home upgrades! The secret is to look at how interior designers inject serious elegance into their clients' homes and to use those principles, alongside more cost-effective materials and accessories. Don't worry about needing to sit down to an in-depth research session though, as we've done all the hard work for you and are bringing you 9 top tips for getting the designer look for significantly less, right now! From your kitchen to your bedroom, we have all the advice you need, so let's get started!
When it comes to art, it doesn't matter what subjects you choose to display, but always remember that multiples of three are best for the really high-end look you're after. A singular triptych would look phenomenal on any wall, if you like to keep things more understated.
Interior designers know that creating the illusion of more space in a room can be as simple as going big with your textiles and nothing works more effectively than a huge rug! If you are feeling really daring, why not choose something with a fantastic pattern?
Sophisticated, luxurious homes often embrace staggeringly simple aesthetics and you can do the same! A touch of minimalism is so simple to enjoy, as it is just a case of reducing the amount of clutter and knick-knacks! If you can't live without any accessories, try some plants, as they always look elegant.
Create an undeniable focal point in your rooms and you'll find that your overall aesthetic is so much more high-end. This is when minimalism can work really well, as all the money you'll save on extra accessories can be invested into one piece of furniture that will last a lifetime! Don't be afraid to play with colour too!
For a quick, cost-effective and chic upgrade, consider adding some designer wallpaper to just one wall. Making more of a feature of a single wall means that you can go all out with your choice of paper and you'll be shocked at what a huge impact it will have!
If you have a decent amount of natural light pouring into your rooms, try to make as much of it as possible, for that crisp, fresh and contemporary designer look that so many sophisticated homes enjoy. You might like to think about removing window dressings, or replacing heavy curtains with unfussy blinds.
A key motif of striking homes is the element of surprise, which is why we suggest that you look for opportunities to include unusual elements. If your bedroom is the space that you intend to makeover, can we put the idea of a homemade and eclectic headboard in your head? It would look phenomenal!
If your home benefits from beautiful views, you HAVE to make more of them, if you want a really designer-chic aesthetic. You won't need to clutter up your home with trinkets and art, if you make the view your primary focal point, so always be sure to have your blinds or curtains drawn and really let that gorgeous vista shine!
Finally, if you want your home to dazzle guests, never be afraid to tap into your more eclectic side! This is YOUR home, remember, so you don't need to follow prescriptive rules in terms of colours and patterns. Spots and stripes CAN look right together, if you love them!
For more home upgrade tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Upgrade your bathroom the easy way.