9 cheap ways to give your home a million-pound makeover

Villa in Lake Kawaguchi, 久保田章敬建築研究所 久保田章敬建築研究所 Modern media room
If you want your home to look a million dollars, but don't have a limitless budget to achieve a high-end aesthetic, you need to take a look at our suggestions for some spectacular home upgrades! The secret is to look at how interior designers inject serious elegance into their clients' homes and to use those principles, alongside more cost-effective materials and accessories. Don't worry about needing to sit down to an in-depth research session though, as we've done all the hard work for you and are bringing you 9 top tips for getting the designer look for significantly less, right now! From your kitchen to your bedroom, we have all the advice you need, so let's get started! 

1. Remember that three is the magic number.

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Scandinavian style living room
alba najera

alba najera
alba najera
alba najera

When it comes to art, it doesn't matter what subjects you choose to display, but always remember that multiples of three are best for the really high-end look you're after. A singular triptych would look phenomenal on any wall, if you like to keep things more understated.

2. The bigger the rug, the bigger the room.

WovenGround Pyramid hand made leather rug - white-black WovenGround Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
WovenGround

WovenGround Pyramid hand made leather rug—white-black

WovenGround
WovenGround
WovenGround

Interior designers know that creating the illusion of more space in a room can be as simple as going big with your textiles and nothing works more effectively than a huge rug! If you are feeling really daring, why not choose something with a fantastic pattern?

3. Try a little minimalism.

Iron Headboard Wall Decal Sticker Sirface Graphics Ltd. BedroomBeds & headboards headboard,bedroom,wall sticker,decal,minimal,minimalist,double bed,loft bed,attic bedroom
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Iron Headboard Wall Decal Sticker

Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Sophisticated, luxurious homes often embrace staggeringly simple aesthetics and you can do the same! A touch of minimalism is so simple to enjoy, as it is just a case of reducing the amount of clutter and knick-knacks! If you can't live without any accessories, try some plants, as they always look elegant.

4. Be a little bolder.

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf

Pudding Sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Create an undeniable focal point in your rooms and you'll find that your overall aesthetic is so much more high-end. This is when minimalism can work really well, as all the money you'll save on extra accessories can be invested into one piece of furniture that will last a lifetime! Don't be afraid to play with colour too!

5. Add a little diversity.

Bedroom Hampstead Design Hub Modern style bedroom Grey bed,mirror,bedside table,headboard,curtans
Hampstead Design Hub

Bedroom

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

For a quick, cost-effective and chic upgrade, consider adding some designer wallpaper to just one wall. Making more of a feature of a single wall means that you can go all out with your choice of paper and you'll be shocked at what a huge impact it will have!

6. Let the light in.

Oakhill Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Oakhill Road, Putney

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

If you have a decent amount of natural light pouring into your rooms, try to make as much of it as possible, for that crisp, fresh and contemporary designer look that so many sophisticated homes enjoy. You might like to think about removing window dressings, or replacing heavy curtains with unfussy blinds.

7. Be surprising.

Headboard Vaibhav Patel & Associates Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Multicolored
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates

Headboard

Vaibhav Patel & Associates
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates
Vaibhav Patel & Associates

A key motif of striking homes is the element of surprise, which is why we suggest that you look for opportunities to include unusual elements. If your bedroom is the space that you intend to makeover, can we put the idea of a homemade and eclectic headboard in your head? It would look phenomenal!

8. Frame a view.

View room which a lake & mountains are seen 久保田章敬建築研究所 Modern media room landscape,view,picture window
久保田章敬建築研究所

View room which a lake & mountains are seen

久保田章敬建築研究所
久保田章敬建築研究所
久保田章敬建築研究所

If your home benefits from beautiful views, you HAVE to make more of them, if you want a really designer-chic aesthetic. You won't need to clutter up your home with trinkets and art, if you make the view your primary focal point, so always be sure to have your blinds or curtains drawn and really let that gorgeous vista shine!

9. Don't be afraid to be eclectic.

Global Eclectic Style, SB design Studio SB design Studio Living room
SB design Studio

Global Eclectic Style

SB design Studio
SB design Studio
SB design Studio

Finally, if you want your home to dazzle guests, never be afraid to tap into your more eclectic side! This is YOUR home, remember, so you don't need to follow prescriptive rules in terms of colours and patterns. Spots and stripes CAN look right together, if you love them!

For more home upgrade tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Upgrade your bathroom the easy way.

Is your home going to be getting a serious makeover now?

