15 perfect white interiors that are anything but plain

press profile homify press profile homify
Unterkochen | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern style bedroom
If all-white interiors sound boring and plain to you, we are going to totally change your opinion today! Interior designers know that every room in your home, from the bathroom to the kitchen, can be made spectacular, just with the power of a white aesthetic and far from looking underwhelming, a whole new lease of life will be injected into every one of your spaces. Fresh, contemporary and so chic, we think you're going to be sold on the idea of an all-white interior for your home, after just 15 pictures, so let's take a look and see if we're right!

1. Plain? We don't think so! We just see a dazzlingly fresh bedroom here that would be heaven to sleep in!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. No white room could be plain with this view! What an elegant space!

Unterkochen | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

3. This kitchen is modern, functional and minimalist. That's basically the opposite of plain!

Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

4. A little wood livened up this white bathroom beautifully with no bold colours in sight!

Badkonzept SBZ, baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua—Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua—Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder

5. Natural touches, such as plants, have amplified the effect of the beautiful white decor here!

House in Yoro, AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

6. These pendulum lights add more interest than any accent hue would.

ATICO EN BLANES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

7. Different textures have added all the variation needed to make this white bedroom cosy and snug.

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

8. A little neutral bed linen makes the white walls here just pop!

City appartment, Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

City appartment

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

9. The proportions of this bathroom feel so expansive and anything but plain!

City appartment, Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

City appartment

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

10. Simple? Yes. But this kitchen is also clean, fresh and bright, which makes it extra special and covetable!

City appartment, Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

City appartment

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

11. A little art has made this white living room so intriguing and glamorous.

Skandynawskie biele i szarości., 4ma projekt
4ma projekt

4ma projekt
4ma projekt
4ma projekt

12. This space can't be boring, as we can't stop staring at it! It's the ultimate in contemporary minimalist chic.

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

13. With one piece of furniture adding contrast, this white bedroom is heavenly, not dull!

Harmonia Walnut Bed homify
homify

Harmonia Walnut Bed

homify
homify
homify

14. How can all-white everything look so irresistible? It must be some kind of (white) magic!

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH

lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH

15. White walls and a skylight were all that was needed to make this corridor sing! Amazing!

Roland Gardens , BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

Roland Gardens

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

If you want to see the other end of the design spectrum, take a look at this Ideabook: Are you brave enough for black décor?

This little Oxfordshire home is more than meets the eye
Are you a new fan of all-white interiors now?

