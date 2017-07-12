Your browser is out-of-date.

How to create the perfect BBQ area in 6 simple steps

Barbacoas Fesfoc, Soc Bou Soc Bou GardenFire pits & barbecues
A fantastic addition to any garden, a dedicated BBQ area is an absolute must if you want to get the most from summer days and warm evenings, but do you know what steps you need to take to really make a splash with your design? Landscape architects are brilliant at creating beautiful terrace areas, complete with built-in and striking grills that are guaranteed to help you cook up a storm, but we think you can manage to craft something pretty spectacular yourself, if you follow these six easy steps. Shall we begin?

1. Pick the perfect location.

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
Before you start buying anything, be sure that you've found the perfect spot in your garden for a BBQ station. You'll want to pick somewhere that offers a little shade, or at least has the potential to, as well as being in an area that is easy to access. Think about how easy it will be to transport food items to and from the house and you'll be on the right track.

2. Lay some decking.

homify GardenFire pits & barbecues Black
Decking is a simple and stylish way to raise your BBQ space to new heights of sophistication, while also making sure that it is set apart from the wider garden. When you think that you will be interacting with fire, it's vital that you have a sturdy and secure base for your grill station.

3. Pick your grill carefully.

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Once you have your location picked, levelled and prepared, it's time to buy your new BBQ! Consider how frequently you will be using it, what you are most likely to cook and what kind of aesthetic you are keen on and from there, you can make the decision as to whether you need a gas or wood-fired version and if something extra could be a good idea as well. Who doesn't want a pizza oven, after all?

4. Create an outdoor kitchen.

view of sink, BBQ and fridge wood-fired oven Classic style garden
view of sink, BBQ and fridge

Once your BBQ is in place, you need to think about how you can make your grilling experience a little more pleasurable. We think that an outdoor kitchen, of sorts, is the key, with a handy workstation for preparing meals on. You might even like two counters, to be sure that vegetarians and meat-eaters are equally catered for.

5. Consider some storage.

FABRILOR CHIMENEAS, FABRILOR IBERICA FABRILOR IBERICA GardenFire pits & barbecues
Just as with an indoor kitchen, your garden BBQ station would really benefit from some integrated storage! Great for stashing spare firewood and utensils, even a few rudimentary shelves would prove to be invaluable.

6. Think about adding a tap.

Barbacoas Fesfoc, Soc Bou Soc Bou GardenFire pits & barbecues
Finally, if you can add a sink and some running water to your BBQ station, the hygienic credentials of your food prep area will be fantastic! It will also allow for faster and easier clean up at the end of a little garden gathering! Who doesn't want that?

For a little more BBQ advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 perfect grills for weekend BBQs.

Are you planning your new BBQ already?

