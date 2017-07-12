5 exterior features that boost your home's value (and 5 that don't)

Increasing your home's value is always a concern, but if you don't know how to add serious kerb appeal to your property, we're here with a wealth of ideas that will definitely help! Ask any estate agent and they'll tell you just how vital first impressions are, in terms of securing a potential buyer for your home, and that there are certain aspects that people ALWAYS notice. We don't want you to be in the dark or putting your home up for sale and just hoping for the best, so we're going to give you a heads up about the top five positive changes you can make, as well as telling you about the top five turn-offs for potential buyers, so take note and watch your property's value soar!
1. Fresh neutral paint.
If you home's facade has seen better days, you really should give it a fresh coat of paint, but choose a bright and neutral colour, to guarantee the best selling price. Novelty colours are a little too niche, but white, cream or even a pale grey will always look elegant and sophisticated.
2. A neat front garden.
Before potential buyers even see your home, they'll be focussed on the lead-up to it, which means that a well-maintained, neat and pretty front garden is an absolute must! There's no room for weeds, debris or mess if you want to sell for a decent price, as nobody really wants to take on a garden makeover project!
3. Well-maintained windows and doors.
Homes that have wooden windows and doors will always sell for more if the wood has been looked after and painted regularly. Flaking frames and rotten sills will absolutely drive down the price of your property, but beautiful original features are a real USP!
4. A pretty porch.
A lovely porch will always make your house really look like a home and allow potential buyers to picture themselves walking through it after a long day at work. The key to a good selling price is making buyers form an emotional attachment, right from the outset, and that's exactly what a charming little porch will do.
5. Stylish lighting.
1. Mouldy walls.
If your walls are mouldy inside, that's something that will creep out onto your facade as well! It's all very well offering a property as a 'doer-upper', but at least treat the outside, so it looks good when people first see it!
2. A scruffy front garden.
A tatty front garden will make your whole home look as though it is dire need of restoration and renovation. Seriously, even just mowing the grass and adding a couple of planters will significantly improve the look of your property.
3. A cracked or peeling facade.
Peeling paint is a HUGE turn-off for potential buyers, as they will see this as a costly undertaking to put right. The same goes for cracks in the walls, so always be sure to have them professionally attended to, before trying to sell.
4. Stained brickwork
If you live in an urban environment, brick staining is something of an inevitability, but it will really put people off buying! A grubby or unappealing facade will make the whole house look just a little sub-par and when you think that a quick pressure-wash would solve the issue, you'd be silly not to get on with it!
5. A tatty entrance.
While a pretty little porch is a huge selling point for a home, a dilapidated one will be a massive turn-off. Nobody wants to feel as though they are walking into a deathtrap, so if you can't replace your porch, at least remove it, if it is crumbling or looking past its best.
