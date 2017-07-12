5 exterior features that boost your home's value (and 5 that don't)

5. A tatty entrance.

While a pretty little porch is a huge selling point for a home, a dilapidated one will be a massive turn-off. Nobody wants to feel as though they are walking into a deathtrap, so if you can't replace your porch, at least remove it, if it is crumbling or looking past its best.

For more key home selling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 essential tips to help sell your house.