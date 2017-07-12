You'll love every inch of this bright family home in London

Our homify 360° discovery for today comes from London-based interior architectural firm Cato Creative, who received a brief requesting a light, contemporary family home split over three floors, including the loft.

Not one to back away from a challenge, the team immediately jumped to it and managed the design, construction and finishing of the project that included everything inside and outside the home to ensure a ready-made space for the clients’ furniture to be delivered.

Shall we see what the end result looks like?