You'll love every inch of this bright family home in London

Our homify 360° discovery for today comes from London-based interior architectural firm Cato Creative, who received a brief requesting a light, contemporary family home split over three floors, including the loft.
Not one to back away from a challenge, the team immediately jumped to it and managed the design, construction and finishing of the project that included everything inside and outside the home to ensure a ready-made space for the clients’ furniture to be delivered.
Shall we see what the end result looks like?
We kick off in the living room (open-plan, mind you) that links up most tremendously with the back yard terrace and garden, thanks to those delightful glass doors.
Notice the abundance of natural light filtering inside, casting a soft glow onto the neutral-toned surfaces, which also go a long way to make the vibrant colours of the furniture and décor become more prominent.
A few feet away from the living room is where we find the kitchen, styled up in a most perfect modern-meets-minimalist design. Expertly placed skylights help usher in even more natural lighting, ensuring that this is one open-plan layout that won’t be deemed dull or gloomy anytime soon.
Sleek finishes and modern materials combine to form the bathroom, yet this is not one of those spaces that has a “too sleek” design – the wooden parquet flooring ensures a strong dose of homely charm that also keeps the colour palette most interesting.
Need a professional touch in your bathroom (or kitchen or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
But let’s go back to the open-plan living room, particularly those glass doors that open up onto the backyard terrace – how gorgeous is this space? Yes, even though it’s quite modest in size, it ticks all the right boxes in terms of style and layout, making it a most appealing spot for relaxing, socialising and entertaining.
Let’s sneak a peek at some more images…
Next up on our viewing list: An ordinary British semi with a truly dazzling new interior.