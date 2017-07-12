Your browser is out-of-date.

You'll love every inch of this bright family home in London

Our homify 360° discovery for today comes from London-based interior architectural firm Cato Creative, who received a brief requesting a light, contemporary family home split over three floors, including the loft.

Not one to back away from a challenge, the team immediately jumped  to it and managed the design, construction and finishing of the project that included everything inside and outside the home to ensure a ready-made space for the clients’ furniture to be delivered. 

Shall we see what the end result looks like?

A colourful palette

We kick off in the living room (open-plan, mind you) that links up most tremendously with the back yard terrace and garden, thanks to those delightful glass doors.

Notice the abundance of natural light filtering inside, casting a soft glow onto the neutral-toned surfaces, which also go a long way to make the vibrant colours of the furniture and décor become more prominent.

The cooking space

A few feet away from the living room is where we find the kitchen, styled up in a most perfect modern-meets-minimalist design. Expertly placed skylights help usher in even more natural lighting, ensuring that this is one open-plan layout that won’t be deemed dull or gloomy anytime soon.

A stunning bathroom

Sleek finishes and modern materials combine to form the bathroom, yet this is not one of those spaces that has a “too sleek” design – the wooden parquet flooring ensures a strong dose of homely charm that also keeps the colour palette most interesting.

Need a professional touch in your bathroom (or kitchen or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

Backyard R&R

But let’s go back to the open-plan living room, particularly those glass doors that open up onto the backyard terrace – how gorgeous is this space? Yes, even though it’s quite modest in size, it ticks all the right boxes in terms of style and layout, making it a most appealing spot for relaxing, socialising and entertaining. 

Let’s sneak a peek at some more images…

Next up on our viewing list: An ordinary British semi with a truly dazzling new interior.

How to create the perfect BBQ area in 6 simple steps
We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

