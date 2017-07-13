This heavenly white home will totally steal your heart

Expert photographer Graham D Holland from London deserves all the credit for today’s homify 360° gem, for it is because of his professionalism and keen eye for detail that we have a bunch of top-quality images to admire.
The project he’s sharing with us? An East London home that shows off a most admirable mixing and matching of interior styles.
Let’s get inspired!
It’s like walking right up to a big, blank canvas and being presented with a multitude of possibilities in terms of colours and patterns – that’s the image we get when viewing these sleek-white surfaces that envelop just about everything from the floors to the ceilings, which makes the addition of furniture and décor pieces become that much more eye-catching.
Numerous pieces of various designs ensure an eclectic-styled interior, yet we are very glad to discover that the end result isn’t cluttered and filled to the brim with excessive details – this living room enjoys an almost minimalist look thanks to the abundance of open space.
Let’s not forget about the importance of including natural lighting in all interiors, especially when those interiors flaunt such a snow-white look as these ones do – it makes the presence of sunshine filtering indoors even more dazzling!
We come to the culinary portion of the discovery (the kitchen and dining room), and here is where the rustic part of the interior style gets a firm boost: raw wood, exposed piping, metal surfaces – how wonderfully rustic-meets-industrial can you get?
We all know how important it is to include “unique” pieces in one’s home to ensure the end result isn’t a carbon copy of interiors one sees in magazines or on design websites – yes those are quite pretty, but you want to live in a home that speaks about your personality and your style, don’t you?
And these delightful ceiling lights and that hanging chair are picture-perfect examples of personal touches!
