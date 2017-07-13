Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This heavenly white home will totally steal your heart

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
East London House, Graham D Holland Graham D Holland Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Expert photographer Graham D Holland from London deserves all the credit for today’s homify 360° gem, for it is because of his professionalism and keen eye for detail that we have a bunch of top-quality images to admire.

The project he’s sharing with us? An East London home that shows off a most admirable mixing and matching of interior styles. 

Let’s get inspired!

A blank canvas

Hallway Graham D Holland Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Graham D Holland

Hallway

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

It’s like walking right up to a big, blank canvas and being presented with a multitude of possibilities in terms of colours and patterns – that’s the image we get when viewing these sleek-white surfaces that envelop just about everything from the floors to the ceilings, which makes the addition of furniture and décor pieces become that much more eye-catching.

A clean look

Living Room Graham D Holland Classic style living room
Graham D Holland

Living Room

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Numerous pieces of various designs ensure an eclectic-styled interior, yet we are very glad to discover that the end result isn’t cluttered and filled to the brim with excessive details – this living room enjoys an almost minimalist look thanks to the abundance of open space.

A touch of glow

Living Room Graham D Holland Classic style living room
Graham D Holland

Living Room

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Let’s not forget about the importance of including natural lighting in all interiors, especially when those interiors flaunt such a snow-white look as these ones do – it makes the presence of sunshine filtering indoors even more dazzling! 

From painters to plumbers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

Raw and rustic

Kitchen Graham D Holland Classic style kitchen
Graham D Holland

Kitchen

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

We come to the culinary portion of the discovery (the kitchen and dining room), and here is where the rustic part of the interior style gets a firm boost: raw wood, exposed piping, metal surfaces – how wonderfully rustic-meets-industrial can you get?

Fascinating touches

Dining Room Graham D Holland Classic style dining room
Graham D Holland

Dining Room

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

We all know how important it is to include “unique” pieces in one’s home to ensure the end result isn’t a carbon copy of interiors one sees in magazines or on design websites – yes those are quite pretty, but you want to live in a home that speaks about your personality and your style, don’t you? 

And these delightful ceiling lights and that hanging chair are picture-perfect examples of personal touches! 

For more interior inspiration, just see how This sleek Scandi home ticks all the boxes.

5 exterior features that boost your home's value (and 5 that don't)
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks