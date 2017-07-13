An epic modern home in the country

Brentford-based expert Marvin Architectural brings us our latest homify 360° discovery: a classic-style home that, thanks to its size, layout and design details, presents a dream-worthy vision of a modern lifestyle.
Oh, did we mention a lush and glorious garden is also part and parcel of this project, which, of course, is enjoyed from the interiors via grand and generous windows and glass doors?
Let’s take a look…
Quite the regal look that the house enjoys on the outside, don’t you agree? Of course the lush greens surrounding the house (and that spectacular outdoor terrace) also play a crucial role in the end result’s breathtaking beauty.
Aluminium-clad wood bi-fold doors with a gorgeous French vanilla finish leads us from the terrace indoors, straight into this grandly designed living room that, clearly, ticks all the right style boxes: patterned rug, parquet flooring, plush seating, a handful of fresh green natural touches and, of course, artificial lighting fixtures meant to draw and enjoy attention.
As we said, numerous glass doors and windows have been inserted so that the expertly designed garden (and oceans of natural lighting) gets to seep indoors on a daily basis, as this double French door (that contrasts rather perfectly with the dark-toned grand piano) proves to us.
The “wow” effect of the interiors is carried over most perfectly into the more private rooms of the house, as we can see here in the bedroom, where the pattern styles up both the rug and tub chairs.
And of course that fresh and lush look of the background is present in all its green glory! Let’s take a look at a few more photos.
