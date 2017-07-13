Your browser is out-of-date.

An epic modern home in the country

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Luxury New Build Project – Pembroke Road, Marvin Windows and Doors UK Marvin Windows and Doors UK Modern living room
Brentford-based expert Marvin Architectural brings us our latest homify 360° discovery:  a classic-style home that, thanks to its size, layout and design details, presents a dream-worthy vision of a modern lifestyle. 

Oh, did we mention a lush and glorious garden is also part and parcel of this project, which, of course, is enjoyed from the interiors via grand and generous windows and glass doors?

Let’s take a look…

The exterior view

Exterior View of Permbroke House Marvin Windows and Doors UK Modern houses Aluminium/Zinc White
Quite the regal look that the house enjoys on the outside, don’t you agree? Of course the lush greens surrounding the house (and that spectacular outdoor terrace) also play a crucial role in the end result’s breathtaking beauty.

Grand living

Marvin's Bespoke Aluminium Clad Wood Bi-fold Door With French Vanilla Finish Marvin Windows and Doors UK Modern living room
Aluminium-clad wood bi-fold doors with a gorgeous French vanilla finish leads us from the terrace indoors, straight into this grandly designed living room that, clearly, ticks all the right style boxes: patterned rug, parquet flooring, plush seating, a handful of fresh green natural touches and, of course, artificial lighting fixtures meant to draw and enjoy attention.

A link with the outdoors

Marvin's Premium AluClad Wood Double French Door With French Vanilla Finish Marvin Windows and Doors UK Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc White
As we said, numerous glass doors and windows have been inserted so that the expertly designed garden (and oceans of natural lighting) gets to seep indoors on a daily basis, as this double French door (that contrasts rather perfectly with the dark-toned grand piano) proves to us. 

From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

Stylish sleeping space

Marvin's Custom Made Aluminium Clad Wood Casement Windows With French Vanilla Interior Finish Marvin Windows and Doors UK Modern style bedroom Aluminium/Zinc White
The “wow” effect of the interiors is carried over most perfectly into the more private rooms of the house, as we can see here in the bedroom, where the pattern styles up both the rug and tub chairs. 

And of course that fresh and lush look of the background is present in all its green glory! Let’s take a look at a few more photos.

Marvin's Bespoke Aluminium Clad Wood Casement Windows Marvin Windows and Doors UK Modern windows & doors Wood White
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

