An intriguing contemporary home of two halves

We travel all the way to Vorden, eastern Netherlands where TS Architecten BV are showing one of their prime creations for today’s homify 360° discovery: a super modern house (that flaunts all the right details and touches, obviously) with a space layout of about 450 m², as well as a lush forest completing the eye-catching background.

Seen from the back

When viewing structures located in a lush forest, one usually expects a rather rustic or country-style build, correct? Well, then this modern house really is surprising, considering it flaunts all the touches we would expect from a city-bound home.

The front view

And speaking of surprises, we really wouldn’t have guessed that the house’s front side would be just as open and welcoming as the rear’s – but yes, as we can see, generous windows have been added to the front façade as well, teasing us with sneak glimpses into the interiors. 

Stunning touches

Taking a closer look at the house, we can make out just how detailed this structure has been styled up, with pattern-friendly materials such as wood and brick adorning most of the surfaces.

And let’s not forget the sleek finishes (like the door handles and aluminium window frames) also joining the design party.

A light interior

Of course a lush landscape such as this can’t be ignored, not even when inside such a splendid home, which is why clever slits here and there allow those fresh greens (and generous natural lighting) to filter indoors.

When was the last time you witnessed such a striking ceiling light? With such expert interior touches, one almost doesn’t require any additional décor pieces!

Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

