Wonderful wet room flooring

The wet room is a key area in most homes and should therefore be somewhere you like to spend your time. It should be a room where you can relax and reflect on your day. You spend your mornings in there getting ready for work and your evenings getting ready for bed, so every element of it should be perfect. The design is just as important as the decor.
Something most people don’t spend too much time thinking about is the flooring in their bathrooms or wet rooms. Flooring is an important element in the design and the functionality of a room. Wet rooms are a place that should look good and be safe. You want a floor that looks beautiful and is not slippery when wet. You probably want something that is easy to clean and maintain too.
Now it’s time to consider flooring designs and there is a lot to think about with this aspect. Everything from colour and material, to texture and design. Flooring can help the flow of a room and tie important aspects of the design together. Tile is the most common flooring type, but as you can see below, visually they can have varying impacts, from subtle to loud.
This wet room offers a lovely double shower space that is walk-in. The floor is the same throughout the room which gives it a lot of appeal. The muted tones of the sink and shower paneling match the floor really well. The light colour of the floor tiles make the room feel open and airy. The floor is subtle whilst still remaining very functional.
This room is very slimline and this is shown in the design. Small spaces can make excellent wet rooms, all they need is a clever bit of design. The sink is set on an elongated wooden platform which makes the room feel longer than it really is. The long mirror gives the illusion of space here too. The colours are monochrome which keeps the style very classic. The flooring is a simple grey colour and tiled, which is a very option, but it doesn't detract from the appeal of it in this space.
A clever twist of design techniques make you feel like you are outside when looking at this room. From the wall that looks like stone to the green of the other wall and the natural wood around the bath. The floor has a marble effect and is tiled, which helps the room feel natural as well as luxurious. If you look closely at the floor tiles the waviness of them gives the feeling of water, which is very in keeping with the natural effect of this room.
Sometimes a traditional feel is needed and flooring can help with this. Mixed with the wood paneling along the wall, this tiled floor adds to the beauty of this room. This floor is easy to clean and very low maintenance and is a good option for any wet room. The grey and white colours of the tiles match the sink and the cabinet.
Some spaces are extremely tight and design can really help make the most of your space. In this room the mirror has been used to create the illusion of space and it works wonderfully well. The flooring here is in keeping with the surrounding of the sink. Matching colours in your bathroom can help blend everything together. It also shows that tiles are not the only option when it comes to floors.
Any wet room needs to be as watertight as possible. Tiles can offer a good barrier against any water escaping, and floor to ceiling tiling is a common wet room feature. This room is tiled from the floor up and very simply done. The white floor offers a contrast to the grey walls and looks stylish. They have also used larger tiles for the floor than the walls, again offering a nice contrasting feature.
This image shows how effective tiling can be as a flooring option. It is easy to install and can be cut to shape very quickly with the right tools. The design here with the glass panels in the walls, either side of the toilet, adds something a little different too. Using the same tiles for the floor and the walls can also help keep costs down.
Simplicity is often key. This room has the same walls and floor throughout. Everything matches and the glass shower cubicle shows how the shower floor is the same floor as the rest of the room. The dark wooden cabinet is a good use of space, meaning there is nothing cluttered about this room at all. The design of the floor, walls and screen show the room for its intended purpose. It is also easy to clean and maintain a tiled floor like this.
This room is very modern. One wall is grey and by choosing tiles that have grey and white in them, the colour scheme remains constant throughout. The floor itself seems naturally reflected in the room around it. Everything about this design is contemporary.
Sometimes you just want a splash of colour in your wet room. You don't have to stick to traditional or classic colours by any means. You can really shake up how your bathroom looks by making the floor as bright as you like. This colourful tile effect looks pretty, as well as being functional. It adds a feeling of individuality to the room and makes it stand out.