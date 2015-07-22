Wonderful wet room flooring

The wet room is a key area in most homes and should therefore be somewhere you like to spend your time. It should be a room where you can relax and reflect on your day. You spend your mornings in there getting ready for work and your evenings getting ready for bed, so every element of it should be perfect. The design is just as important as the decor.

Something most people don’t spend too much time thinking about is the flooring in their bathrooms or wet rooms. Flooring is an important element in the design and the functionality of a room. Wet rooms are a place that should look good and be safe. You want a floor that looks beautiful and is not slippery when wet. You probably want something that is easy to clean and maintain too.

Now it’s time to consider flooring designs and there is a lot to think about with this aspect. Everything from colour and material, to texture and design. Flooring can help the flow of a room and tie important aspects of the design together. Tile is the most common flooring type, but as you can see below, visually they can have varying impacts, from subtle to loud.