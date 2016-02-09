A ground-floor side extension in North London

As in any densely populated city, such as London, space is at a premium and every square inch counts. East Finchley, North London is where you will find this newly extended, remodelled and totally refurbished family home.
The mock-Tudor style house sits on an asymmetrical block that was previously not using the available space to its full potential. By extending at the front of the home all the way to the boundary line, and removing internal walls to create more fluid, open-plan spaces, the family house is now a comfortable, spacious and light-filled home thanks to the experts at XUL Architecture.
Let's take a look around!
As viewed from the street, we can see the existing red brick and Tudor style elements of the façade and the new ground-floor extension to the left.
The jettied (overhanging) first-floor has been given a fresh facelift, with the half-timbered features painted in a more inconspicuous cream tone. The red brick extension does not look at all out of place and will blend in more and more as time passes, as the bricks begin to age and change colour.
Here, we see a simple floor plan of the extension.
To the left we see the home before work began, with the previous awkward space bordering the neighbours most probably used as a carport.
After extending and removing internal walls, the home is much larger and better connected.
Inside, we see the refurbishment come to life. In the centre of the home, greeting the occupants as they enter the front door, is the staircase, which now acts a central screen to incorporate privacy to the surrounding rooms.
The interior style is modern, tasteful, stylish and a balanced mix of contemporary and antique features. A bright white space and complementary timber floorboards have been dressed up with an eclectic mix of home furnishings.
The home is now much better connected to the outdoor spaces, and much lighter and brighter than the previous layout would allow.
You can see in the floor plan before the renovation took place how a small wall was removed in order to create a second, large glass opening, which can be seen here behind the dining table.
Access to natural light was high on the brief, which has been achieved on the second-floor with the installation of a light tunnel in the bathroom, which now reflects light into the once dark room.
You can see the blue glow of the contemporary addition here in the reflection in the mirror.
