A ground-floor side extension in North London

As in any densely populated city, such as London, space is at a premium and every square inch counts. East Finchley, North London is where you will find this newly extended, remodelled and totally refurbished family home.

The mock-Tudor style house sits on an asymmetrical block that was previously not using the available space to its full potential. By extending at the front of the home all the way to the boundary line, and removing internal walls to create more fluid, open-plan spaces, the family house is now a comfortable, spacious and light-filled home thanks to the experts at XUL Architecture.

Let's take a look around!