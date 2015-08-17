Choosing the right cloakroom vanity unit

Vanity units aren't all about storage, although it is one of the main considerations. Sometimes it is about the elegance and decoration of it. This unit is all about style, as much as it is about practicality. The sink sits in the unit, making it barely visible. To the side there is a whole area for you to place whatever you want on it. It has internal storage as well, but the beauty of it externally makes it a lovely focal piece. It is a design that makes you look at it twice to see if the sink is even there.