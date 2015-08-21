Your browser is out-of-date.

Statement-making design flooring

Jasmin Greene
The Selfless House, LIJO.RENY.architects
Floors in a home not only adds to the room design, but they can be the statement piece of the room. No need for artwork when the floor itself can become the focal point of any room. A room can go from basic to extraordinary with proper flooring. Use wood, stone, marble, and more, the possibilities of material are endless. Don't settle for basic when you can transform a living room, bedroom, bathroom and more with design flooring. These eye catching floors will transform any space and become a piece of art, literally setting the stage for any room in a home.

White room

Luxury London penthouse with open plan design and polished porcelain tiled floors homify
homify

Luxury London penthouse with open plan design and polished porcelain tiled floors

homify
homify
homify

The design flooring of this room flows perfectly with the neutral white of the rest of the living room. Reflecting light, it also plays off the floor to ceiling windows and generates light itself, making the room feel large and airy. The white on white makes the room feel very mature, and modern while not being too intimidating. The neutral colours make the room feel very modern, and in a way make the room feel very regal. Any other design floor would tone down the room but this flooring makes it floor seamlessly and look like a master living room.

Shiny floors

Upmarket St Johns Wood hair salon installs Designer Stripes, Floorless Floors Ltd
Floorless Floors Ltd

Upmarket St Johns Wood hair salon installs Designer Stripes

Floorless Floors Ltd
Floorless Floors Ltd
Floorless Floors Ltd

These floors light up the room as they reflect light and thus make the room feel brighter and airy. The wood plays with colour, using different tones of browns and beige to make a statement. The colours create a pattern, and add texture to the room. With its perfect thin lines of various heights, the symmetry of the flooring makes the room feel hip and modern, while keeping it neutral. Additionally the floor has a bit of a textured feel, and the different colours and line heights makes the floor feel very three dimensional, as if its even moving. The end result is an eye catching floor that is surely a head turner.

Patterned tiles

Hexagonal Floor Tiles Tileflair
Tileflair

Hexagonal Floor Tiles

Tileflair
Tileflair
Tileflair

Want to create a unique, patterned effect in a room? Try working with tiles. This work room uses unique design to add character to the room. One half of the flooring has a neutral colour, yet there is nothing neutral about it as the tiles themselves are a hip hexagon shape. The solid colour transitions into patterned tiles of the same hexagon shape. This is a very different way of establishing separate spaces of the room. The flooring uses multiple patterns, all playing with the same colour family which makes the flooring feel like it flows together seamlessly. The end result is an eye catching floor that makes the room a piece of art.

Cool lines

Shoreditch Project, The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

Shoreditch Project

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

This bedroom is a great minimalist space with an eye catching design floor. The floor literally is the centerpiece of the room, no rug needed! The light wood colour is perfect for the timber floor, as it makes the design stand out even more. The design itself is an intricate, fresh design of straight lines criss crossing and interweaving in different directions. Outlined with a solid rim, the floor adds flavour to this minimalist bedroom design.

Light modernity

Living Area - A Beautiful Apartment in London by The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

Living Area—A Beautiful Apartment in London by The Wood Galleries

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

These eye catching floors are perfect for those wanting to create light  and create space within a room. The light wood panels, with just splashes of dark hints are modern, and neutral enough to add any style or colour to the room, yet are unique in themselves as well. This floor is attention grabbing, and makes a statement, one that stands for fresh, creative floor design.

3-D floor design

Rénovation d'un appartement à Lyon02/ Bellecour , Pepper Butter
Pepper Butter

Rénovation d'un appartement à Lyon02/ Bellecour

Pepper Butter
Pepper Butter
Pepper Butter

This floor literally looks like you can reach out and touch its moving parts, as it gives off the feeling that the floor is three dimensional and is moving!  Super sleek and super modern, this floor features a cool grey stacked box design. The designer transitions this design into another floor design, this time a wood design that feels very textured against the grey boxes. The end result is a super modern, very creative floor pattern that is not only eye catching but will be memorable for all guests.

Hints of grey

The Selfless House, LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects

The Selfless House

LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects

This floor is unique in its colour combination and design. The honey brown colour of the floor is a nice update to a neutral colour, almost anything can match with it yet it is rich enough in colour and texture to stand alone. The designer chose to sneak in peeks of grey strip, the same strip that continues on into a walkway area. The grey strips here, some doubled, some single, pick up the walkway area nicely and add a continuity element. The mixture of colours, honey brown and grey, add a twist to classic colours, creating an attention grabbing design floor.

Monochrome flooring

Wzorzyste posadzki, MG Interior Studio Michał Głuszak
MG Interior Studio Michał Głuszak

MG Interior Studio Michał Głuszak
MG Interior Studio Michał Głuszak
MG Interior Studio Michał Głuszak

The floors of this bathroom make this room! The rest of the bathroom is bright white, which makes the floor pop even more. The black and white design flooring is a chevron pattern, which is really modern and new. The clean lines look fresh against the white finishes of the rest of the room. The flooring in this bathroom creates a cool, hip room, one where guests will always remember.

Larger than life chevron

M life| Средиземноморская жизнь, WhiteRoom
WhiteRoom

WhiteRoom
WhiteRoom
WhiteRoom

The chevron pattern of this floor is unique in that it features large brushes of colour and the lines are not clean cut. Instead, the lines have a more unfinished look, creating a more eclectic design. While the colours are neutral- creams and browns, against each other they create a bold palate.  The end result is a design floor that, much like the wall, becomes a piece of art work in itself, perfect for any eclectic space.

What are your favourite design floor ideas? Let us know!

