Statement-making design flooring

Floors in a home not only adds to the room design, but they can be the statement piece of the room. No need for artwork when the floor itself can become the focal point of any room. A room can go from basic to extraordinary with proper flooring. Use wood, stone, marble, and more, the possibilities of material are endless. Don't settle for basic when you can transform a living room, bedroom, bathroom and more with design flooring. These eye catching floors will transform any space and become a piece of art, literally setting the stage for any room in a home.
The design flooring of this room flows perfectly with the neutral white of the rest of the living room. Reflecting light, it also plays off the floor to ceiling windows and generates light itself, making the room feel large and airy. The white on white makes the room feel very mature, and modern while not being too intimidating. The neutral colours make the room feel very modern, and in a way make the room feel very regal. Any other design floor would tone down the room but this flooring makes it floor seamlessly and look like a master living room.
These floors light up the room as they reflect light and thus make the room feel brighter and airy. The wood plays with colour, using different tones of browns and beige to make a statement. The colours create a pattern, and add texture to the room. With its perfect thin lines of various heights, the symmetry of the flooring makes the room feel hip and modern, while keeping it neutral. Additionally the floor has a bit of a textured feel, and the different colours and line heights makes the floor feel very three dimensional, as if its even moving. The end result is an eye catching floor that is surely a head turner.
Want to create a unique, patterned effect in a room? Try working with tiles. This work room uses unique design to add character to the room. One half of the flooring has a neutral colour, yet there is nothing neutral about it as the tiles themselves are a hip hexagon shape. The solid colour transitions into patterned tiles of the same hexagon shape. This is a very different way of establishing separate spaces of the room. The flooring uses multiple patterns, all playing with the same colour family which makes the flooring feel like it flows together seamlessly. The end result is an eye catching floor that makes the room a piece of art.
This bedroom is a great minimalist space with an eye catching design floor. The floor literally is the centerpiece of the room, no rug needed! The light wood colour is perfect for the timber floor, as it makes the design stand out even more. The design itself is an intricate, fresh design of straight lines criss crossing and interweaving in different directions. Outlined with a solid rim, the floor adds flavour to this minimalist bedroom design.
These eye catching floors are perfect for those wanting to create light and create space within a room. The light wood panels, with just splashes of dark hints are modern, and neutral enough to add any style or colour to the room, yet are unique in themselves as well. This floor is attention grabbing, and makes a statement, one that stands for fresh, creative floor design.
This floor literally looks like you can reach out and touch its moving parts, as it gives off the feeling that the floor is three dimensional and is moving! Super sleek and super modern, this floor features a cool grey stacked box design. The designer transitions this design into another floor design, this time a wood design that feels very textured against the grey boxes. The end result is a super modern, very creative floor pattern that is not only eye catching but will be memorable for all guests.
This floor is unique in its colour combination and design. The honey brown colour of the floor is a nice update to a neutral colour, almost anything can match with it yet it is rich enough in colour and texture to stand alone. The designer chose to sneak in peeks of grey strip, the same strip that continues on into a walkway area. The grey strips here, some doubled, some single, pick up the walkway area nicely and add a continuity element. The mixture of colours, honey brown and grey, add a twist to classic colours, creating an attention grabbing design floor.
The floors of this bathroom make this room! The rest of the bathroom is bright white, which makes the floor pop even more. The black and white design flooring is a chevron pattern, which is really modern and new. The clean lines look fresh against the white finishes of the rest of the room. The flooring in this bathroom creates a cool, hip room, one where guests will always remember.
The chevron pattern of this floor is unique in that it features large brushes of colour and the lines are not clean cut. Instead, the lines have a more unfinished look, creating a more eclectic design. While the colours are neutral- creams and browns, against each other they create a bold palate. The end result is a design floor that, much like the wall, becomes a piece of art work in itself, perfect for any eclectic space.