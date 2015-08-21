Statement-making design flooring

Want to create a unique, patterned effect in a room? Try working with tiles. This work room uses unique design to add character to the room. One half of the flooring has a neutral colour, yet there is nothing neutral about it as the tiles themselves are a hip hexagon shape. The solid colour transitions into patterned tiles of the same hexagon shape. This is a very different way of establishing separate spaces of the room. The flooring uses multiple patterns, all playing with the same colour family which makes the flooring feel like it flows together seamlessly. The end result is an eye catching floor that makes the room a piece of art.