Solitude is bliss: The stone house

The location of this contemporary home, designed by The Manser Practice, couldn't be more perfect: luscious greenery and expanses of woodland surround this stylish new build, the design of which fully embraces the location. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels allow the outdoors to infiltrate the interior, providing an ever-changing focal point in every room. From the golden brown tones of autumn, to falling snowflakes in January, and glistening rays of sunshine in the summer, this house captures and celebrates it all. As the house is located in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Oxfordshire, it will come as no surprise that planning permission was an issue. However, the house has been positioned out of sight from the public pathway, and is energy efficient, boasting a sophisticated mechanical and electrical system. A minimalist approach has been taken to the interior décor, and the overall impression is sophisticated and luxurious, with a large indoor pool taking the whole design to the next level.
The stunning exterior consists of traditional Cotswald stone and expanses of glass, blending two very different materials and aesthetics. The vast windows which envelop the home allow for the rolling landscape to be incorporated into the modern interior, with the endless green fields and blue skies beautifully framed for the occupants to enjoy, regardless of which room they're in. The design makes the most of the location, with great care taken to create a home that works with, rather than stands out, against the natural surrounds.
The open plan interior is sleek and modern, with a muted palette of greys against a stark white background. The couches are contemporary and refined. There are no bulky features in this room: each element complements the next, creating a streamlined look that flows from one end of the room to the other. The dining table and chairs are minimalist in design, with clean lines and simple forms that avoid pomp or extravagance.
A modern seating area for quiet contemplation has been set up, with the views of the natural surroundings playing a central role. The floor-to-ceiling glass panels reveal a stunning backdrop that has a calming and restorative effect on anyone sat in this quiet spot. Whether you're getting stuck in to a good book, chatting to a loved one, or simply taking a moment to yourself, this is surely the perfect place to be.
Drawing on modern and industrial style designs, the staircase dominates the large open hallway. The metal balustrades and steps have been spaced out to allow the natural light from the windows to penetrate both the lower and upper floors. The light also bounces off the surface of the metal steps, creating an ethereal effect.
Last but certainly not least, we get a glimpse of the indoor pool. The pool room itself is undeniably stunning, with a glass exterior that creates the impression of being outdoors, whilst providing protection from the elements during a brisk morning swim, or a few lengths to unwind at the end of the day. Heat source pumps located in the stable block keep the water at a pleasant temperature, as well as providing heating and hot water to the rest of the home.
