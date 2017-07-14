Your browser is out-of-date.

The chic London flat with mind-blowing views

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Neo Bankside Apartments
If you’ve got it, flaunt it – that seems to be the motto of today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a high-rise apartment in the sought-after development area Neo Bankside. Thus, as far as ‘location’ goes, this living space sure has the right address and view, not to mention envy-worthy interior designs!

And to help us appreciate what these oh-so fortunate residents get to experience on a daily basis is professional photographer Graham D Holland from London. Let’s take a look through his lens…

The kitchen

Kitchen
Graham D Holland

Kitchen

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Yes, the wooden floors are exquisite. And yes, we definitely admire the minimalist style of the island and ceiling pendants, not to mention the neutral-meets-bold-tones colour palette.

But what really trickles our interest is that floor-to-ceiling window around the corner on the left – what a breathtaking view to enjoy while slicing and stirring, not to mention wining and dining!

The living room

Living Room
Graham D Holland

Living Room

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

The modern elegance continues into the living room, where a delightful mix of neutrals, patterns and fabrics conjures up a most stylish (and comfy-looking) lounging area. 

And yes, that cityscape view also gets to seep in quite fabulously!

The bedroom

Bedroom
Graham D Holland

Bedroom

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

For this bedroom, the colour palette takes on a slightly earthier look, as warm browns and beiges style up the furniture and décor. And just see how spectacularly the minimalist-style pieces get to make the room seem even more spacious, like those tripod-type bedside tables and wall-mounted lighting fixtures. 

Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Dining with a delectable backdrop

Dining Room
Graham D Holland

Dining Room

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

How’s this for a social ambience? A glittering backdrop of the surrounding city while you savour some Pinotage with dinner! 

Of course we need to explore this high-class apartment some more…

Kitchen
Graham D Holland

Kitchen

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Bathroom
Graham D Holland

Bathroom

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Hallway
Graham D Holland

Hallway

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Hallway
Graham D Holland

Hallway

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

Next up for your viewing pleasure: An ordinary British semi with a truly dazzling new interior.

An intriguing contemporary home of two halves
A dream design (and location), or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

