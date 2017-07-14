The chic London flat with mind-blowing views

If you’ve got it, flaunt it – that seems to be the motto of today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a high-rise apartment in the sought-after development area Neo Bankside. Thus, as far as ‘location’ goes, this living space sure has the right address and view, not to mention envy-worthy interior designs!
And to help us appreciate what these oh-so fortunate residents get to experience on a daily basis is professional photographer Graham D Holland from London. Let’s take a look through his lens…
Yes, the wooden floors are exquisite. And yes, we definitely admire the minimalist style of the island and ceiling pendants, not to mention the neutral-meets-bold-tones colour palette.
But what really trickles our interest is that floor-to-ceiling window around the corner on the left – what a breathtaking view to enjoy while slicing and stirring, not to mention wining and dining!
The modern elegance continues into the living room, where a delightful mix of neutrals, patterns and fabrics conjures up a most stylish (and comfy-looking) lounging area.
And yes, that cityscape view also gets to seep in quite fabulously!
For this bedroom, the colour palette takes on a slightly earthier look, as warm browns and beiges style up the furniture and décor. And just see how spectacularly the minimalist-style pieces get to make the room seem even more spacious, like those tripod-type bedside tables and wall-mounted lighting fixtures.
How’s this for a social ambience? A glittering backdrop of the surrounding city while you savour some Pinotage with dinner!
Of course we need to explore this high-class apartment some more…
