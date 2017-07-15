A young family's life-changing home extension

As we mentioned, the project also ensured extra space in other areas of the house, such as a fourth bedroom, a new bathroom, and a new shower room on the upper floors, through the conversion of existing rooms.

And what did the client have to say about all this? Well, in their own words: “This renovation has changed our life. I genuinely didn’t think the kitchen would be so lit up. We can now see the sun at every hour of the day. It’s now fun for the children to be down here. My husband really enjoys the new bathroom, it is so well lit and practical for the entire family! We were so glad Sophie managed the project. I don’t know how we would have done without her. She was a pleasure to work with, really cared for every details. I cannot emphasize enough how having an architect proved to be very good value for money”.

Let’s scope out some more images of this project that, clearly, changed this family’s life.