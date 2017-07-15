Your browser is out-of-date.

A young family's life-changing home extension

Casa del Sol, Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd Modern dining room Glass White
When an expanding family of a terraced house in Herne Hill, South London starting requiring more living space, they realised that moving house whilst staying in the area was not financially viable. However, there was one other option: get hold of professional Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd and see what she could do to rectify their situation…

What was achieved

So, what did the expert bring to the table? The extension of the lower-ground floor to create a new dining- and kitchen space to bring more light into the house, as well as create a seamless connection to the garden.

But that’s not all – a new bedroom and two bathrooms were also part of this more-space-and-enhanced-style project.

The new kitchen

The kitchen is introduced as a single standalone element that is placed in the newly annexed side alley. This element maintains its distance from the living space through the glazed gap to the wall of the house – the project is vertical rather than horizontal, and there is clarity to the space as a result. 

This conversion and the adjoining garden have been conceived to maximise the light that streams into the house.

More light

Definitely one of the best features of this project was the new sun trap that was created, allowing the cooking space to bathe in a delicious glow of sunlight by day, and admire a starry ambience by night. 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

New space

As we mentioned, the project also ensured extra space in other areas of the house, such as a fourth bedroom, a new bathroom, and a new shower room on the upper floors, through the conversion of existing rooms.

And what did the client have to say about all this? Well, in their own words: “This renovation has changed our life. I genuinely didn’t think the kitchen would be so lit up. We can now see the sun at every hour of the day. It’s now fun for the children to be down here. My husband really enjoys the new bathroom, it is so well lit and practical for the entire family! We were so glad Sophie managed the project. I don’t know how we would have done without her. She was a pleasure to work with, really cared for every details. I cannot emphasize enough how having an architect proved to be very good value for money”.

Let’s scope out some more images of this project that, clearly, changed this family’s life.

For another admirable add-on, see The outstanding Oxfordshire extension.

Feel free to share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

Discover home inspiration!

