This loft transformation will inspire you to tackle yours

Loading admin actions …

Don’t you just love a good old-fashioned makeover? Of course, seeing as this is homify, we’re not referring to projects that involve facials, a low-carb diet and hair extensions, but rather work that focuses on the sprucing up of architectural spaces, like this rented apartment in Hamburg, Germany straight out of the 1950s.

Ankelietzke Innenarchitektin took control of this reconstruction and refurbishment. Let’s see what transpired…

Before: The old living room

That wallpaper alone was enough reason to give this living room a makeover! But seriously, we can also pick up that this room was a bit on the gloomy side, seeing as not a lot of natural light got to filter indoors.

After: The new living room

So light and so bright! And, of course, so super modern as well! 

New wooden flooring lends a stylish minimalist/Scandinavian look to the new space, while a much bigger window ensures that adequate light seeps inside.

After: Delightful touches

Other striking touches were also part of this transformation, such as the exposed wooden ceiling beams and snow-white colour palette adorning the walls. No more outdated wallpaper for this space!

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Before: The old kitchen

No and no! Those wall tiles look like they belong in a bathroom styled up in the 1970s, while the commitment to storage here was clearly not a big priority. 

And the hopelessly outdated appliances? Surely we can do better…

After: The new kitchen

Yes, indeed! Flaunting the same less-is-more look of the adjoining living room, this new kitchen looks like a most welcoming space where we can cook up something fancy. And even though the windows are still the same (save for a new paintjob and the diminishing of the horrendous curtains), a lot more natural light is now part of this space, thanks to this kitchen flowing into the living room.

A most inspirational makeover indeed!

From indoors to outdoors, see how This bare garden is transformed beyond recognition.

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this makeover project?

