This loft transformation will inspire you to tackle yours

Don’t you just love a good old-fashioned makeover? Of course, seeing as this is homify, we’re not referring to projects that involve facials, a low-carb diet and hair extensions, but rather work that focuses on the sprucing up of architectural spaces, like this rented apartment in Hamburg, Germany straight out of the 1950s.

Ankelietzke Innenarchitektin took control of this reconstruction and refurbishment. Let’s see what transpired…