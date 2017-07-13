12 brilliant tips to make moving house less stressful

Moving house is said to be one of life's most stressful events, next to weddings and having children, which really does say a lot about the impact it will have on you! Ask any estate agent and they'll confirm what a huge upheaval it is, unless you plan and execute your move with military precision and today, we're going to tell you exactly how to do that! Follow these 12 handy tips and you'll find that your next move is not only easier, it might also actually be an enjoyable experience, so let's find out how!