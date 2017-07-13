Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 brilliant tips to make moving house less stressful

press profile homify press profile homify
Home exteriors, Mark Hazeldine Photography Mark Hazeldine Photography Classic style houses Bricks Yellow
Loading admin actions …

Moving house is said to be one of life's most stressful events, next to weddings and having children, which really does say a lot about the impact it will have on you! Ask any estate agent and they'll confirm what a huge upheaval it is, unless you plan and execute your move with military precision and today, we're going to tell you exactly how to do that! Follow these 12 handy tips and you'll find that your next move is not only easier, it might also actually be an enjoyable experience, so let's find out how!

1. Get organised.

Front Elevation Adventure In Architecture Classic style houses
Adventure In Architecture

Front Elevation

Adventure In Architecture
Adventure In Architecture
Adventure In Architecture

Before you start anything, sit down and draw up a timescale that you need to work to. You could also make sure that you have all the packing boxes and protective materials that you need in place as well, as a last minute scramble is never stress-free!

2. Make a to-do list.

Hillgate Place, Notting Hill, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style houses
Grand Design London Ltd

Hillgate Place, Notting Hill

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

With a timescale settled upon, you can draw up a to-do list, with necessary completion dates included. Preparation really is key when it comes to a house move and if you can allocate specific jobs to different members of the household, you can evenly disperse the work.

3. Double check dates and details.

Melrose Avenue, Willesden Green, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style houses
Grand Design London Ltd

Melrose Avenue, Willesden Green

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Next, be sure that you have the right dates for when you can enter your new home and when you need to vacate your current one. It's so easy to get this wrong, which will lead to massive amounts of stress. Also, if you're hiring a van, be sure that you've booked it for the right dates as well.

4. Draft in some help.

Front elevation guy taylor associates Classic style houses Bricks Red Victorian,renovation,conservation
guy taylor associates

Front elevation

guy taylor associates
guy taylor associates
guy taylor associates

Friends and family are an amazing resource of unpaid help when it comes to moving house, but make sure you sweeten the deal a little bit! Don;t pack up the kitchen too quickly, so you can offer a good supply of food and drink for your support team!

5. Pack in an orderly fashion.

Extension and refurbishment of a ground floor apartment in Notting Hill, West London, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Classic style houses
GK Architects Ltd

Extension and refurbishment of a ground floor apartment in Notting Hill, West London

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Organisation is key, so mark your packing boxes clearly and take it one room at a time. When it comes to unpacking at the other end, place boxes in the rooms they correspond to and everything will be so much simpler.

5. Pack things in a logical way.

homify Classic style houses Bricks White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Naturally, kitchen utensils shouldn't be in the same box as your bathroom toiletries, so always use well-labeled boxes for each room, but as an extra touch, load your removals van logically as well. Put your boxes in, in reverse order of how your new house is laid out, so you don't have to walk further than you need to.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Take regular breaks.

Home exteriors, Mark Hazeldine Photography Mark Hazeldine Photography Classic style houses Bricks Yellow
Mark Hazeldine Photography

Home exteriors

Mark Hazeldine Photography
Mark Hazeldine Photography
Mark Hazeldine Photography

You might think that blasting through a house move is the best way to go, but this could make you burn out from all the stress. Instead, take regular breaks and only commit to a certain number of moving hours every day.

7. Don't negate your usual routine.

homify Classic style houses Bricks Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now this is key to reducing the stress of a house move! If, for example, you always go to yoga on a Tuesday, make sure you stick to that! It can be tempting to totally usurp your whole routine in a bid to get a move completed more quickly, but this will impact on your sleep and health, which is an absolute no!

8. Pack an easy-to-reach emergency box.

homify Country style houses Bricks Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

Always be sure that you have easy access to a box of emergency items, just in case things go a little awry. You don't want to be sifting through a whole van just to find the aspirin, after all! A fire extinguisher, some toilet rolls, a first aid kit and a list of contact numbers should be within reach.

9. Take your utility readings.

homify Modern houses Concrete Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't forget to take final readings at your old property and initial readings at your new one, or your could find yourself liable for more costs than you originally thought! Call your utility companies and give them your readings as soon as possible and you can tick that chore off the list.

10. Book some days off.

homify Classic style houses Bricks Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

We really hope that we don't actually have to tell you to take some days off when you move house, but just in case you thought you'd be able to work full-time AND orchestrate a serious life change, let us tell you that you can't! Focus on one thing at a time and everything will run far more smoothly.

11. Make a playlist.

A frosty morning at this Neo-Geogian country house set in an idyllic Irish landscape, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style houses
Des Ewing Residential Architects

A frosty morning at this Neo-Geogian country house set in an idyllic Irish landscape

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

This might sound like a strange tip, but music can have a very powerful effect on your energy levels and mindset, so put together an upbeat playlist that will make every stage just seem a bit more fun and enjoyable. Don't forget to include some private joke songs, to remind you why you're packing!

12. Don't reach for the junk food.

Pair complimentary salvaged brick finished dwellings, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style houses
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Pair complimentary salvaged brick finished dwellings

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

It's going to be so tempting to ditch the diet and immerse yourself in a junk food diet while you move, but this will make you tired, sluggish and less motivated to get everything finished up, so try to stay on the healthy side and treat yourself to a pizza when you're in your new place!

For some handy home-selling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 essential tips to help sell your house.

This heavenly white home will totally steal your heart
Are you keen to make moving house less stressful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks