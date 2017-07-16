Your browser is out-of-date.

This 100-year-old monochrome home will steal your heart

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Fabrikanten villa Stork, bouwjaar 1908 , ML Interieurarchitectuur ML Interieurarchitectuur Classic style bathroom White
Loading admin actions …

We know what you’re thinking: any interior space that’s more than a century old should either be torn down or converted into a museum. How dare you?! For this apartment located in the Netherlands and built in 1908 definitely deserves to stay standing, especially considering the delicious amount of space it sports and gorgeous makeover it received courtesy of Borne-based team ML Interieurarchitectuur

The kitchen

Fabrikanten villa Stork, bouwjaar 1908 , ML Interieurarchitectuur ML Interieurarchitectuur Classic style kitchen
Still think a sledgehammer should be brought anywhere near here? Well done to the professionals for casting this kitchen and hallway in a fabulous new style that consists of so many noteworthy touches, like the chequered flooring, shaker cabinets, monochrome colour palette… seriously, what is not to love here?

The living room

Fabrikanten villa Stork, bouwjaar 1908 , ML Interieurarchitectuur ML Interieurarchitectuur Classic style living room White
The “wow” effect continues successfully into the living room, where a touch of super glamour is achieved via that decadent crystal chandelier. Brown leather for the seating options ensures a classy and rich character.

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

Striking touches

Fabrikanten villa Stork, bouwjaar 1908 , ML Interieurarchitectuur ML Interieurarchitectuur Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White
But this isn’t one of those projects that focuses on the main rooms and leaves the in-between areas horribly neglected. Case in point, this little hallway that connects the lounge with the staircase, where we can catch a glimpse of a chequered floor in a rich red to complement the surrounding neutrals most fabulously.

One sleek bathroom

Fabrikanten villa Stork, bouwjaar 1908 , ML Interieurarchitectuur ML Interieurarchitectuur Classic style bathroom White
It’s been said before, yet it deserves repeating: marble is a dream material for when one wants to flaunt a look of decadence and supreme style. That is why it works so perfectly in this classic bathroom, beautifully adorning not only the countertops, but also the oversized floor tiles.

A touch of sleek is ensured via towel railings and select fixtures.

Now this is how you renovate a 100+ year-old home!

Next up on our viewing list: A truly divine church conversion in London.

The 10 best one-storey home extensions we've seen
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

