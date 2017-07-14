13 tips to make your garden party the talk of the street

How do you fancy throwing a garden party for your friends and family, that your neighbours will be talking about for years and desperately trying to copy? You don't need to be a party planner in order to be able to show off your fantastic hosting skills, as we've come up with some fail-safe guidelines for throwing a spectacular shindig, complete with decorative touches that any interior designer would be proud of, inside a home! Come and take a look now and start planning your epic summer garden party—and why not be nice and consider sending your neighbours an invite? They'll only peer over the fence if you don't!