A tailor-made home in the suburbs

This modern family house offers plenty of open spaces and a light, fresh interior. Built to the occupant's specifications by Dammann-Haus, the property responds to all the requirements for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. The open plan and multifunctional layout offers flexibility if the family's requirements change in the future, and the neutral décor is certain to stand the test of time. Take a look at what the renovated 200-square-meter living space looks like now.
The house is highly insulated, with an energy efficiency rating of 55 according to building standards, thus limiting both harm to the environment, and the monthly bills of the occupants. Emphasis has been placed on the use of natural materials, including wood without chemical additives, and insulating materials made of waste paper. To focus on the aesthetics, the façade is fresh and modern, with large windows welcoming in light to the interior. The exterior conveys a sense of care and attention to detail that continues behind the façade.
The kitchen has been fitted with modern appliances, and has a sleek contemporary look. A timeless black and white colour scheme has been chosen, and the glossy worktops are both elegant and functional. The wooden ceiling with beams give the room a homey feel so that the space doesn't feel sparse. The glass patio doors open up the space and keep the room feeling bright and fresh.
The impressive glass-fronted living area is light and spacious, with a wonderful view of the garden. The stripped-back timber flooring introduces a Scandinavian vibe to the space, and the furniture is practical but chic. The room has character, but isn't crowded with furnishings or accessories. Pops of colour in the red chairs and wall art make the room appear vibrant, and nothing else is needed to bring the space to life.
The large modern conservatory with glass walls and a glass roof is the highlight of the house! You might be wondering how this room is prevented from overheating during the summer: well, a solar sail has been mounted, and the insulated glass has a special coating to avoid energy loss. The room benefits from a pleasant indoor climate, and looks beautiful, too.
The spiral staircase fits perfectly into a corner of the hallway. The wooden steps and balustrades look traditional, but the way the steps are arranged is totally modern. The spaces between the steps allow light to travel from the top floor to the bottom, so that the room feels open and bright. Clean and simple white walls are the perfect choice for the hallway, as they establish a welcoming and cheerful ambience from the offset.
