Mother Nature's Favourite Family Home

The German people are well known for their inventiveness and innovation. In areas as diverse as sustainable energy systems, molecular biotech and software engineering, Germany is always at the forefront. Even in terms of creating the next generation of sustainable housing, Germany has become a global leader. With the backing of their government and a growing social awareness, the diversity of sustainable housing being developed throughout the country is growing.

The project we're to showcase on homify today is one of the best we've seen and we're excited to take you on a tour. In partnership with their clients, Jebena Schoof Architekten have designed a modern domain that will no doubt inspire…