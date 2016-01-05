A Home Worth Pining For

Few people can say that they live in a forest full of ancient trees and wild animals. However, the lucky owners of this amazing project from Argentina can actually make these bold claims. Their new home has a profound connection to its forest site thanks to a well considered design by the architecture and interior design team from ATV Arquitectos.

The house emerges modestly from its forest surrounds, appearing as an almost natural addition to its surroundings. The geometric structure is formed by huge expanses of transparent glass and is framed in beautiful timber panels. Internally, the home speaks a modern language and contains all the creature comforts expected in a contemporary domain.

Take an in-depth tour of the home by scrolling through our wonderfully captured shots.