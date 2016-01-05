A Home Worth Pining For

Few people can say that they live in a forest full of ancient trees and wild animals. However, the lucky owners of this amazing project from Argentina can actually make these bold claims. Their new home has a profound connection to its forest site thanks to a well considered design by the architecture and interior design team from ATV Arquitectos.
The house emerges modestly from its forest surrounds, appearing as an almost natural addition to its surroundings. The geometric structure is formed by huge expanses of transparent glass and is framed in beautiful timber panels. Internally, the home speaks a modern language and contains all the creature comforts expected in a contemporary domain.
Take an in-depth tour of the home by scrolling through our wonderfully captured shots.
This project really delves into what the site means for both the client and the home. The design of ATV Arquitectos embraces its forest setting to create the quality of rural homeliness that was close to the hearts of the clients. The building itself has been weaved into the landscape's story by creating a dialogue between the house and its broader context. The end result is a house with a skilfully crafted and powerful geometric form.
It is no mean feat to build a house that commands a presence amongst pine-covered slopes but, as we can see from this perspective, the house is so very striking in its own right. We love how the drama of the landscape is mirrored by the materials and angular shapes of the building.
The plan anchors via a central hub found at the ground level. Here, the living areas of the kitchen, dining and lounge act as the main gathering point for those inside. Observe how the room is framed by polished concrete and varying types of hardwood timber panels. Notice too how the entire space has been opened up via fully retractable bi-folding doors, creating an illusion between internal and external spaces.
The interiors are a collection of carefully conceived details and finishes. Each of the many varying design accents are perfectly resolved, forming a perfect display of a modern style décor.
Here and there, the same timber used for the exterior cladding has been utilised inside to give a certain warmth that only timber can bring. Concrete finishes used for both the ceiling and floor project a language and material palette left in their natural state, expressed honestly.
Meal times are always anticipated by those who live here. Not only because there are delicious meals to be enjoyed but because of the amazing views that's always on offer whilst dining. Dinner time is always special since the family often sit down as the setting sun often provides the backdrop.
Our tour through this wonderful house culminates in the upstairs master bedroom. Under soaring ceilings, the room expands through an enormous bank of windows, which provide immersive views of the forest. Every morning the lucky owners get to wake up here, with the sounds and smells of the forest that's within touching distance.
