Big home improvements with small changes

It happens to us all… apathy. We want a nice house but feel that we either don't have the budget or the time to revamp our décor, so we put up with what is already there and grow more disenfranchised with it every day. This doesn't have to be the case though as with a little time, effort and imagination you might find that you can totally change your home for a lot less than you thought!
Small changes can make a huge impact, so whether you re-cover a sofa, move things around or just try something a little more vibrant on the walls, there is a solution waiting for you. Take a look at our ideas for easy decor changes and see how quickly you might be able to fall in love with your home again!
As far as easy decor changes go, this might be the simplest and cheapest of all, because all you need is a free afternoon and absolutely no money! We saw you perk up at that news!
You might think that simply changing the layout of your furniture won't have much of an impact, as all the same items will still be in place, but think again! By altering the amount of usable space and changing the access areas, you can make a room feel like a totally new zone! We love this space from Ancona + Ancona as it offers a lot of potential for a change up at a later date and that accent shade breaks up the colour scheme perfectly!
Not just a stunning addition to any home, plants and flowers offer a wealth of health benefits and can transform a space in seconds!
If you are already a keen plant-tender, an easy decor change would be to pop your leafy friends into new pots, featuring exciting or eye-catching designs. Large ceramic pieces are so beautiful that they double up as art installations when displayed well and we think this fabulous example really demonstrates what we mean! Just look at how tropical and yet homely this room is!
You'd be surprised by just how many easy decor changes are related to soft furnishings, but that's a great thing as it can help to keep costs down and simplify the process of revamping a room.
We think that updating your sofa covers is the perfect way to inject a new sense of life into a room that you have become tired with and not only that, it is a practical venture too, as you will always have a spare cover in case one needs to be washed or repaired. Carpets and rugs, similarly, also help to bring a pop of colour and texture into an overlooked room and we think that the brighter you go, the better!
Photographs and pictures are things that we all have laying around, but if you've been meaning to frame a few of yours, now is the time, as they can make for a really easy décor change!
Picture your living room as it stands. If you want to make it feel more cultured or even just look a bit more fun, what could be better than installing a gallery of all your favourite images? We think this example is all the proof you'll need that an unstructured, but beautiful display of treasured memories and people can be all you need to make your house really pop!
Another fabulously easy decor change tip is one that you might have already considered and that's painting your walls a different colour. A vibrant hue will transform any space as soon as you apply it and though getting the perfect finish can take a little time and effort, the end result is undeniably worth it.
Take a look at this beautiful bedroom. Without an accent wall in what looks to be the famous Tiffany blue, this could feel like an unimaginative space that lacked much artistic interpretation, but with it, we are looking at a charming and inspiring room. It's like magic!
If injecting a little personality is the name of the game for you, why not think about attempting to make some one off and unusual furniture? We have lots of inspirational pictures and Ideabooks for you to have a look through and you might even discover a new talent!
Easy décor changes don't have to be boring, so let your imagination run wild and see what you can upcycle to transform your home. We know not everybody will have a disused washing machine drum to play with, as seen here, but you never know what's lurking in the garage or shed!
For more upcycling inspiration, why not take a look at this Ideabook: Upcycling—How To Do It Right! There's a handful of stunning projects to get your creativity flowing!