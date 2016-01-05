Big home improvements with small changes

It happens to us all… apathy. We want a nice house but feel that we either don't have the budget or the time to revamp our décor, so we put up with what is already there and grow more disenfranchised with it every day. This doesn't have to be the case though as with a little time, effort and imagination you might find that you can totally change your home for a lot less than you thought!

Small changes can make a huge impact, so whether you re-cover a sofa, move things around or just try something a little more vibrant on the walls, there is a solution waiting for you. Take a look at our ideas for easy decor changes and see how quickly you might be able to fall in love with your home again!