Making the most of a small kitchen

Hmmm, good things come in small packages, but it seems that a lot of us can forget that when faced with a small kitchen! We think this is such a shame and are keen to embrace a more accepting mindset, so if you would like to join us, we have compiled some fantastic tips for making the most of every bit of space in even the smallest of kitchens!

From installing great lighting though to adopting a more minimalist approach, there are a host of fantastic techniques that could help you accept, fall in love with and make the most of your kitchen, so read on and let's start appreciating our bijou spaces!