Making the most of a small kitchen

Hmmm, good things come in small packages, but it seems that a lot of us can forget that when faced with a small kitchen! We think this is such a shame and are keen to embrace a more accepting mindset, so if you would like to join us, we have compiled some fantastic tips for making the most of every bit of space in even the smallest of kitchens!
From installing great lighting though to adopting a more minimalist approach, there are a host of fantastic techniques that could help you accept, fall in love with and make the most of your kitchen, so read on and let's start appreciating our bijou spaces!
One of our favourite ways to make sure that you are getting as much out of your small kitchen as possible is to include multifunctional furniture, which allows you to free up extra space but feel as though you have lost nothing! If it sounds too good to be true, simply take a look at this really pretty kitchen from Anna Clark Interiors and you'll see what we mean.
By opting to use the kitchen island as a breakfast bar, the residents have effectively gained space, not lost any, despite not having a specific dining table. Clever stuff!
In a small kitchen, good lighting will be your best friend and can help you transform the room into one that not only feels much bigger, but is also easier to use!
We love these pendulum lights that delicately hang above the island/breakfast bar, but look in the background and you'll see that some fabulous under shelf illumination is also being put to great use! Making the wall area feel much larger, the lights are also helping to draw the eye to shelf-top trinkets, which helps to trick the eye in to not noticing the overall size of the room.
Don't be fooled into thinking that in a small kitchen you can't experiment with colour, as that is totally not true! In fact, we think a bright shade can look amazing in even the most bijou of food preparation areas and can make your cabinets a real style statement, rather than a form of storage camouflage!
This mustard installation is utterly fantastic isn't it? Though the room itself is clearly not the largest of spaces, we don't really take much notice of that as we are too busty taking in the gorgeous colour and enjoying all the extra design nuances, such as the brushed metal splashback and zingy red accents.
If you have a small kitchen and there is really no disguising or camouflaging that fact, we say embrace it and enjoy it! There is no shame in having a beautifully bijou kitchen and if you use proportions correctly, it can look fantastically stylish, regardless of size!
Take a look at this lovely spot, complete with concrete worktop plinth, integrated hob and a small number of cabinets. Nothing looks too big, obtrusive or squeezed in, does it? More to the point, the kitchen has not spilled out into the other living areas, making this a small but mighty addition.
Don't negate the difficult to use spaces in your small kitchen, as they can be the secret to unlocking untold amounts of extra room and potential. Those unused pockets of storage and display capacity are the ideal place for things such as utensil pots, fresh herbs, or even appliances, such as toasters.
By pushing your items into the corners, your workspace will be freed up, appearing larger and making the rest of the room feel bigger as a result. Here's an extra tip: try to place square items into your corners, as they will be a natural fit and will allow for even more room!
So you've got a small kitchen. It's not the end of the world, is it? In fact, couldn't it be a fantastically good thing? What if you could hide it away whenever you wanted to? Even those with enormous kitchens would be jealous of that functionality!
We think this cupboard kitchen is a brilliant solution to space-saving concerns, especially in something like a studio flat, where every inch is a commodity! With just one push of the doors, the whole area would be hidden, leaving a large and beautiful living room. Suddenly, a small kitchen is very covetable!
Even the smallest of kitchens can still be an amazing asset, but maintaining them is crucial and we are talking about keeping them tidy and clean! Nothing reveals the bijou nature of a room quite like leaving it untidy and cluttered and in the case of a small kitchen, there are a host of items that could prove to be catastrophic!
Left unmonitored, crockery, appliances, food items, cutlery and even dirty dishes will quickly pile up, leaving your kitchen feeling the size of a postage stamp and making it impossible to use comfortably. Avoid this by always working in a tidy fashion and telling other household members to make sure they always clean up after themselves!
In a bid to make a small kitchen feel much bigger, you might like to consider combining it with another. Most commonly, this results in a kitchen/diner area and we think this is an ingenious way of opening up a tight space. Especially if it can look stylish, like this gorgeous and dramatic black colour schemed room!
By keeping the cabinets and table top all coordinated in colour, the room has a definite symbiosis and feels far larger than if the kitchen and dining room had been kept separate.
If all else fails and you still aren't completely sold on any of these small kitchen solutions, there is nothing wrong with taking some inspiration from minimalism, the cornerstone of white spaces! By seeking to not clutter your spaces with unnecessary items and opting for a pale colour scheme, which will reflect any natural light, you will be surprised at just how much larger your room can feel and all without breaking the bank! There's nothing minimal about that effect!
