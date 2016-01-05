Giving older homes some modern flair

Interior design trends change as often as fashion but it can be a little more difficult to update your house as frequently as you do your wardrobe! This becomes even more pertinent if you have an older property, which might have some style nuances of its own to take into account.

We think that old and new styles can be combined to produce something very special and unique to your home, without either overshadowing the other. Don't believe us? Take a look at our tips and see if any can be applied to your house!