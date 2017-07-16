Is this Britain's most spectacular coastal home?

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from London team Des Ewing Residential Architects, who deserve a world of credit for the project they’re sharing with us: a landmark home on an elevated coastal site with breathtaking ocean views.
This award-winning dwelling consists of approximately 1858 m² of accommodation distributed over three floors. The breathtaking elevated coastal site has panoramic views of the sea, yet is totally secluded from the public.
Let’s take a look!
The house is finished in soft white painted smooth render and a rusticated base. The four-pier entrance portico construction appears to be Portland stone, but is in fact a local handcrafted Donegal stone.
Sheltered from the sea is the main entrance courtyard with the double-height garages set at right angles to the entrance portico. The secondary entrance from the road provides access to the house on the floor above the garage.
The front garden is a minimal creation to maintain views to the sea.
The rear of the house offers up a more open design, with generous windows and glass doors allowing that fabulous sea view (and oceans of natural lighting) to filter indoors all day long.
It is also here where the family living areas are located to make the most of this prime location. The more formal rooms sit towards the front entrance with side opening continental style classical fenestration.
This image allows us a sneak peek of that glorious view these fortunate residents get to enjoy on a daily basis. Can’t you just see yourself hosting a high-tea social occasion with friends in that conservatory/sun room while the soft crashing of ocean waves can be heard in the background? We most certainly can!
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
Of course the interiors are equally breathtaking. Through the entrance into the double-height hall sits the cantilevered Portland stone staircase with wrought-iron decorative handrail.
And thanks to the expert choice in finishes, the incoming light that seeps indoors bounces delightfully from surface to surface, coating the entryway in a soft and welcoming glow.
Now this is how you make a first impression: with an eye-catching crystal chandelier that dangles from the ceiling onto the guests below!
Definitely one of the most overwhelming discoveries we’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing here on homify!
Next up for your viewing pleasure: An ordinary British semi with a truly dazzling new interior.