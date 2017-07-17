This modern timber home has the best location ever

Edinburgh-based professionals Woodside Parker Kirk Architects are in charge of our latest homify 360° discovery – ‘Drumpark Plot 1’, one of two plots to be developed on the site of existing steadings adjacent to a farmhouse.

Due to structural defects, the existing steading was incapable of economic repair and had to be demolished. However, stone will be reclaimed where possible for external cladding combined with contemporary timber cladding and glazing to create a unique family home.

Let’s take a look!