This modern timber home has the best location ever

Johannes van Graan
Drumpark Plot 1
Edinburgh-based professionals Woodside Parker Kirk Architects are in charge of our latest homify 360° discovery – ‘Drumpark Plot 1’, one of two plots to be developed on the site of existing steadings adjacent to a farmhouse. 

Due to structural defects, the existing steading was incapable of economic repair and had to be demolished. However, stone will be reclaimed where possible for external cladding combined with contemporary timber cladding and glazing to create a unique family home.

Let’s take a look!

A home with two faces

Timber and stone clad balances modern and traditional
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Timber and stone clad balances modern and traditional

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

The L-shape plan maintains the footprint of the original steading and creates two faces of the building: the public face looking south and east towards the adjacent properties, which will be mainly stone-clad with smaller openings to preserve privacy whilst also reflecting the design and proportions found in the original steading and surrounding agricultural buildings. 

The private face looks north and west across the valley and is more open and contemporary with large expanses of timber cladding and glazing.

Views to die for

Drumpark Plot 1
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Drumpark Plot 1

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Location, location, location! The plot sits on top of a brae with fantastic panoramic views. The brief of the client requested a space where he could relax while watching the weather approach from the Crieff, which had to be incorporated throughout the proposed house as a major feature of the design. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Stylish and smart

Open plan living kitchen
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Open plan living kitchen

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Of course it’s one thing for a house to look aesthetically pleasing, yet quite another for it to actually be liveable and comfy. That is why a strong emphasis has been placed on the performance of the house, with consideration given to wall construction and detailing to minimise heat loss. 

Room layout and orientation have also been implemented to maximise solar gain. 

The development is ideal for creating off-grid power and heating. Due to the space available around the house it has been decided to install a ground-source heat pump with photovoltaic panels providing further renewable energy.

Dining and viewing

Drumpark Plot 1
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Drumpark Plot 1

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

What a delectable spot to place the dining area, with soft natural lighting streaming indoors while that lush and green landscape can provide conversation topics for hours.

Let’s get a glimpse of some more of this fantastic structure.

Drumpark Plot 1
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Drumpark Plot 1

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Drumpark Plot 1
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Drumpark Plot 1

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

The house sits in its rural landscape like the former steading would have
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

The house sits in its rural landscape like the former steading would have

Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

